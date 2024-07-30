A complete timeline on the Strictly scandal – from Giovanni and Graziano allegations to stars who have been dragged into crisis

The ongoing Strictly Come Dancing scandal has dominated headlines for several months.

From Amanda Abbington‘s allegations against Giovanni Pernice, Graziano Di Prima’s axing and veteran dancers like James Jordan and Anton Du Beke being dragged into the drama, it is hard to see light at the end of the tunnel.

But how did this all start and what has unfolded since October 2023?

Amanda accused Giovanni of ‘bullying’ (Credit: BBC)

October 2023: Amanda Abbington bows out of Strictly

On October 21, 2023, It Takes Two host Janette Manrara shared with Strictly viewers that actress Amanda Abbington would not be taking part in the upcoming live shows. Janette told viewers at the time: “We have some breaking news.

“Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, Amanda will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.”

By October 23, Amanda shared that she would no longer be taking part in the competition. Amanda wrote to social media at the time: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

However, Amanda didn’t personally thank Giovanni in the statement. Instead, she thanked “everyone on Strictly who looked after [her] and who are so kind and caring.” She added: “I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you xxx.”

Meanwhile, Giovanni gushed on his Instagram: “Amanda…I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.” [sic]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

January 2024: Amanda Abbington allegations

On January 6, The Sun reported that Amanda had requested rehearsal footage of herself and Giovanni and was seeking legal advice. It was claimed the actress had developed PTSD following her time on the show.

A source allegedly told the publication: “The BBC have received a request for the footage they hold of Amanda and Giovanni. It is known as a data subject access request. There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly.”

On January 14, Amanda expressed how she had received death threats since stating she had been suffering from PTSD in wake of her stint on Strictly.

“I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons. And I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence. Among other things that were happening in my life at the time. Both professionally and personally,” she told The Sun on Sunday.

“I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an indicator of my current mental health,” Amanda went on to say. She added: “I wish those people well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Strictly scandal: Giovanni defends his techniques

The Sicilian dancing pro appeared to defend his teaching techniques whilst starring on The One Show on January 25. He told host Alex Jones: “I’m definitely a perfectionist. Like every other competitor, I like to win.”

He added: “But for me, it’s all about getting the best out of my partner. Especially if I see there is talent there. I want to do my job properly. I think, like everyone, you train your life to be the best. And when you’re on Strictly, you’ve only got one week.”

March 2024: Giovanni Pernice faces more Strictly allegations

By March 16, new allegations made headlines that other former dance partners of Giovanni had complained about the star in a “tearful summit”. Those with complaints were reportedly Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

A source claimed to The Sun: “They met in person to share their experiences. Their meeting was emotional but heartwarming. They now know they are there to support each other after their tough times with Giovanni. Tears were shed. There is every possibility all three could take it further and formally complain to the BBC. But for now they’re comforting each other.”

In April, reports claimed that Giovanni had been reassured by the Beeb that he would remain on Strictly, amid claims.

On May 17, headlines broke that the BBC had begun looking into Giovanni’s rehearsal methods, due to other complaints.

Despite the claims, Giovanni denied the accusations on May 18. He stated to social media: “You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

May 2024: BBC embroiled in legal action

According to BBC news, legal firm Carter Ruck claimed it had contacted the BBC regarding “numerous serious complaints” about Giovanni’s alleged behaviour whilst filming Strictly. This was reported at the end of May.

By May 29, the BBC issued a statement. The BBC responded to the reports, stating: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

“Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIANO DI PRIMA (@grazianodiprima)

July 2024: Graziano Di Prima axed from Strictly

At the start of July, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas had allegedly been warned by the Beeb about seemingly supporting Giovanni.

According to The Mirror, a source claimed: “Shirley has been told she needs to rein it in and not talk about Giovanni in the context of the case.”

She had apparently told The Sun: “I’ve known Giovanni for 10 years, and he’s a good friend of mine. But I’m not involved on any side of that [the investigation].”

On July 13, fellow Sicilian dancer Graziano Di Prima was reportedly dropped from Strictly Come Dancing and accused of gross misconduct. On the same day, the professional responded to speculation and wrote to social media: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story.”

He was accused of allegedly hitting, kicking and spitting at celebrity dance partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals.

In reports, the BBC insisted that they “would never comment on individual cases”. Although they did stress that they had “established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate”.

Zara McDermott shares a statement on Strictly scandal

On July 16, Zara said: “So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamed of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch.”

Zara did mention that she had “wrestled” with the idea of coming forward but feared victim blaming.

She concluded: “But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears.”

In wake of the claims, a string of celebrities shared their support for both Graziano and Zara.

Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, Katya Jones, Nancy Xu and Susannah Constantine all appeared to side with Graziano.

Elsewhere, MAFS’ Laura Jayne Vaughan, Capital Radio host Jess Davies and of course Zara’s boyfriend Sam Thompson shared their support for the reality star.

More Strictly stars come under fire

These developments didn’t slow down speculation. By July 17 a source reportedly claimed to The Sun: “A dossier is being compiled which will be handed over to the BBC. What is becoming clear is that there appears to be a more widespread issue over the conduct of some of the professionals in training.”

Allegedly, the BBC stated to The Independent: “As we told The Sun, we will always listen if people want to make us aware of something or raise it with us directly.”

On the same day, The Mirror reported that Anton Du Beke could also be dragged into the drama. The Mirror reported that Anton was “bracing himself” for a legal complaint from law firm Carter Ruck.

Anton was dragged into the scandal recently (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke on Strictly

The complaints were allegedly connected to historic allegations concerning his former dance partner Laila Rouass. The professional dancer had used a racial slur towards her in 2009, whilst starring on Strictly together. Anton made an apology at the time.

Laila Rouass issued a lengthy statement on the topic to social media. She said: “Unfortunately my time on the show was scarred by a handful of incidents, some of which were discussed in the press at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laila Rouass (@lailarouass)

“Yes, Anton used derogatory words and it was unacceptable. Yes Anton publicly apologised to me. Above all this and, most importantly, I do not believe Anton is racist or islamophobia.

“If I believed he was, I would have refused to dance with him. I wish to make clear, apart from the situation mentioned above which was dealt with, at absolutely no point was I physically, emotionally, sexually or verbally abused by Anton.” [sic]

During the same week, dance pro James Jordan came under fire after old footage of his treatment of contestant Georgina Bouzová came to light. At the time he reportedly ‘fat shamed’ her and threatened to “drag her across the floor and scream at her”.

Strictly scandal: James Jordan accused of ‘fat shaming’ dance partner

Jordan said of the footage: “The footage was shot and edited together by the BBC team for transmission on [companion show] It Takes Two 18 years ago. In specific ways for the purposes of ENTERTAINMENT.”

Elsewhere, on July 21, paralympian Will Bayley explained how he had endured a “horrific” injury during rehearsals with Janette Manrara in 2019. He described the ordeal as something he would “never get over”. He added that he will live with the excruciating pain “forever”.

Although he stated that he “didn’t have an issue” with his pro dance partner, he said he thinks she ‘could have protected him more’.

Will appeared on This Morning to talk about Janette (Credit: ITV)

Paralympian Will Bayley speaks out about Janette Manrara

A spokesperson for Janette said: “Her celebrity partner’s safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly. Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will.”

Later, during an appearance on This Morning on July 23, Will said his comments had been ‘taken out of context’ and insisted he and Janette were a good partnership.

BBC boss apology over Strictly scandal

Elsewhere on July 23, the BBC Director General apparently stated that series 20 will proceed as normal. The publication added that Tim Davie “apologised to contestants who felt mistreated, saying that competitiveness is to be expected but ‘there are limits and the line should never be crossed'”.

Amanda Abbington interview

Speaking to fellow Strictly 2023 star Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Amanda spoke to Channel 4 about the scandal on July 24.

Amanda said: “Every Friday, after the next sort of five weeks, I would get the producer saying, on the Friday, ‘We’ve just watched the footage back, we are shocked and horrified, we’re so sorry.’ That was to my face on the Friday when we would go in and do the camera rehearsal.”

She added: “It’s out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room. I’m not the one who’s blocking it.”

Amanda continued: “It’s bullying and it’s aggressive behaviour. There were other things that were very upsetting, that you manage in the room at the time. Because you’re a woman. You have to manage those things because otherwise, what do you do?”

Krishnan then asked Amanda: “I heard, not from you, from somebody else, about an instance of, I suppose you’d call it humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature. Is that right?”

Amanda confirmed: “Yeah. I mean, you know, one of the many things.” Amanda also appeared on Lorraine the following day. She also touched on the topic and discussed the threats she has received in wake of it.

Giovanni’s reaction

On July 26 a friend of Giovanni spoke to the Daily Mail about Giovanni’s mindset following Amanda’s interviews.

They allegedly said: “Gio is so cross. He just can’t work out why she would come out and say these things. She didn’t give any further detail, it’s like she drops a bomb and then doesn’t follow it through. The verdict is just days away now, it’s the home straight for him. But he is absolutely determined to clear his name.”

In a statement to ED!, a spokesperson for Giovanni’s said: “We are cooperating fully with the BBC’s review process. All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes. We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed. As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations and there are none, nor any evidence, that resemble Amanda Abbington’s numerous and variable allegations.

“Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour. And having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”

Strictly scandal: Giovanni makes footage claims

It’s now been alleged that Giovanni himself has “bombshell” audio footage of Amanda – and apparently hopes this will help clear his name.

Reports claim that Giovanni has audio footage of Amanda. The recordings were apparently taken during a highly charged exchange.

The Sun reports how in the audio footage, Amanda allegedly apologised to Giovanni for being a “nightmare”.

Elsewhere, the BBC probe into the alleged behaviour behind the scenes at Strictly wages on. We are awaiting the verdict on Giovanni.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice tipped for major I’m A Celebrity ‘appearance’ as he’s branded a ‘godsend to any broadcaster’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.