Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have reportedly made a vow over the future of Strictly Come Dancing amid the current scandal.

In recent months, there has been an escalating crisis behind the scenes of the glitzy BBC One show. Two of its dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, have left the show and are under investigation after facing claims of misconduct.

Now, the show has just weeks before it returns to our screens. And for hosts Tess and Claudia, they are said to be “giving the show and bosses their full support” amid the scandal.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman ‘shocked’ by Strictly allegations

Rumours suggest Strictly will be back on screens on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. The show will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Just like everyone else Tess and Claudia are shocked by the allegations which are coming to light

And following the allegations, both Tess and Claudia are reportedly “shocked”. However, they are said to be sticking by the show.

An insider told The Sun: “Just like everyone else Tess and Claudia are shocked by the allegations which are coming to light. Naturally in light of the show being plunged into scandal those who work on the programme have speculated if either of them will want to jump ship.”

Tess and Claudia ‘vowed to stand by Strictly’

The source went on: “However, privately both Tess and Claudia have vowed to stand by the show and co-present this year’s series in a few months.

“To them Strictly is very much a family and they want to give the show and bosses their full support.”

Nadiya ‘makes complaint’ to Strictly bosses

The Strictly scandal appears to be going nowhere. This week, it was reported that dancer Nadiya Bychkova has met with show bosses to make a complaint.

However, due to her alleged complaint, it’s now been claimed that “things really are getting serious”.

A source told MailOnline: “Nadiya got in touch out of the blue and wanted to talk to the bosses.

“They are taking every single murmur of a complaint seriously now so she was immediately asked in. She has been on the show for years so will have seen and lot. And possibly also experienced unpleasant behaviour, she will have worked with many people.”

The insider also said: “Things really are getting serious now, it is a mess and it is getting worse by the day. This is now the third complaint about some kind of issue on the programme.”

