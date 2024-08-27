Strictly champ Vito Coppola has broken his silence over his pal Graziano Di Prima following his sacking.

Graziano was sacked from the hit BBC programme last month after he was accused of kicking his 2023 celeb partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals.

Graziano was sacked last month (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star Vito Coppola on Graziano Di Prima

During a new interview with OK! magazine, Strictly dancer Vito, 31, shared his real feelings on Graziano following his sacking.

Vito and Graziano grew up competing against each other in Italian dance competitions. They subsequently became as close as brothers. However, the scandal left Vito in a difficult position.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from showing his support for his pal.

“I love Graziano. I’ve known him since years ago, when we were competing. I love him and I will love him forever,” he told the publication.

Vito is single (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Vito Coppola reveals relationship status

Elsewhere in the interview, Vito revealed that he is, in fact, single.

“At the moment, I am, as Lady Gaga says, in love with my art, with my passion, with my job. I’m very lucky with my career. So at the moment, it’s just me, myself and I,” he said.

However, he admitted he does treat himself to a candlelit meal every so often.

“Sometimes I treat myself. I like to prepare nicely, even though it’s just myself, with a bit of decoration and food, and I light a candle and I say to myself, ‘OK, I’m grateful for this, I’m grateful for this life, I’m grateful for this food.’ I think of my family, because food always brings me to my family. I just feel very, very happy and grateful, actually. So sometimes I have a date with myself,” he said.

Amy is coming back! (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden reveals Strictly return date

In other Strictly-related news, Amy Dowden has revealed when the show will be returning.

The Welsh dancer, 33, appeared on This Morning yesterday (Monday, August 26) to discuss her new documentary.

However, the conversation soon moved on to her upcoming return to the ballroom floor.

“You’re all going to have to wait and watch the launch show,” Amy said. “It airs on September 14th.”

Gushing over the show, she said: “The Strictly family, they were there with me every step of the way and I can’t say too much, but dancing again, a very special number, it was so emotional and so lovely. I just can’t stop smiling.

“The male professionals lifted me up at the end of a routine, and it was just surreal to be back performing with them,” she then added.

