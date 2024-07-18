Sam Thompson has showed his support for girlfriend Zara McDermott after she spoke out following the Strictly scandal she’s embroiled in.

Zara’s pro dance partner on the show last year, Graziano Di Prima. He was sacked from the show following allegations made about his behavior towards her.

Strictly dancer Graziano Di Prima sacked over behaviour towards Zara

Last week, it was announced that Graziano, 30, had been sacked from Strictly.

His axing from the show comes amid allegations that he hit, kicked, and spat at Zara during rehearsals.

Following his exit, Graziano released a statement saying: “My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

Zara broke her silence on the ordeal recently, describing what she went through as “deeply distressing”.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming,” she said.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

Sam spoke of his ‘pride’ for Zara (Credit: @samthompsonuk / Instagram)

Sam Thompson shows his support

Following the recent allegations, Zara’s boyfriend, I’m A Celeb champ Sam Thompson, has shown his support.

Taking to his story, Sam can be seen walking through Warren Street tube station in London.

He then turns to show a poster of Zara on the wall opposite him.

He can then be heard saying: “That’s my missus, that’s my girlfriend,” to someone off camera.

“So proud of you goose @zaramcdermott,” he captioned the post. “Explaining to the dude I know her and I’m not weird,” he added.

Graziano has left the UK (Credit: BBC)

Strictly dancer Graziano working in Italy after Zara McDermott accusations

Since his sacking, Graziano has fled the UK and is now reportedly working on a farm in Italy.

The disgraced dancer is also reportedly earning just £6 per hour in his new role.

“Graziano has gone back to basics working on the land. He’s totally alone in the field digging ditches and clearing wood, a standard practice to prevent fires, working for a minimal sum but it’s not about the money,” a pal told the MailOnline.

“Manual labour is what he grew up doing, since he was eight-years old. It’s about keeping his mind active and a distraction technique from the toxic fallout of his departure from Strictly,” they then continued.

