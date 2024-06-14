Noel and Sue Radford spark concern from fans as they paint their home

Sue and Noel Radford have worried fans after they shared a video update of their home renovation.

The 22 Kids and Counting stars are currently decorating their famous Morecambe home. The pair were planning to leave the huge crib this year though – but had to U-turn after a deal fell through.

Since then, Sue and Noel, and their many children, have focused on renovating their current home. However, after a recent update, fans have been left rather baffled.

The Radford Family are renovating their home (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue and Noel Radford share home update

On Wednesday (June 12) the famous family gave fans an update on the renovations by sharing a video of the latest developments.

After painting, Sue said: “Well I’ve just gone around cutting in, in the grey because we’re going to go back over this grey because it had dirty handprints and everything everywhere so I’ve just done that.”

Showing fans a tour around their home, she went on: “Noel explained that we’re going to be doing like a feature wall in this bit here.”

“We’ve done one side [of the boys’ room] blue. That needs touching up,” she added.

22 Kids and Counting house

Sue then entered a room where Noel was working hard – but he quipped: “I’m hating this room.” He went on: “I said I’ll set off in the easy room and it’s just been a pain because it’s so small, you can’t move.”

Sue reassured him and said: “It looks better though, looks fresher.”

She then showed fans a wall that had pen marks all over it – caused by the kids. Sue said: “That’s clearly what we do with a pen, isn’t it?”

Moving into one of the girls’ rooms, she added: “It will look much much tidier and fresher with a nice lick of paint. So I’m going to go feed the kids and come back and clear this room out.”

Sue and Noel Radford share 22 children (Credit: ITV)

Sue and Noel Radford leave fans confused

Later on in the video, Sue passed the camera to Noel to show her painting a wall with a bright shade of pink.

However, fans were left baffled after spotting Sue and Noel didn’t have any protective equipment around, which could risk damage to the rest of their home.

Where’s the protection on the carpet!!!

In the comments section, one fan wrote: “Risky painting with no dust sheets to protect the carpet or are you replacing?”

Someone else remarked: “Should have got a professional decorator in.” A third penned: “Where’s the protection on the carpet!!!”

Another fan chimed in and said: “I don’t know about other people but I have always done the ceiling and gloss before the walls.”

Read more: Radford family wrap up filming 22 Kids and Counting following fan pleas on Instagram

