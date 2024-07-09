Sue and Noel Radford left ‘heartbroken’ over tragic loss: ‘Can’t even find the right words’

22 Kids And Counting stars Sue Radford and Noel Radford have shared their heartbreak following a desperately sad loss.

A post shared by the Radfords’ Facebook account detailed how a bereaved family in Scotland have been affected by cancer.

The Walkers of Edinburgh – also a large family similar to the Radfords – recently confirmed the death of daughter Sophie. Sophie was diagnosed with Wilms tumour when she was aged just 10. It is a rare type of kidney cancer.

A post published over the weekend said Sophie had passed away on Saturday evening surrounded by her family.

It added: “We love Sophie with all our hearts and our world will never be the same again, to say we are heartbroken is a complete understatement.”

The Radford family news

It was clear by the emotional words shared on Facebook that the Radfords have been hit hard by Sophie’s death.

A post of Sue and Noel’s page read: “I can’t even find the right words.”

It continued: “Beautiful Sophie our hearts are broken. You really were the most beautiful kind hearted funny and bravest girl.

Beautiful Sophie our hearts are broken.

“We will miss your beautiful smile and laugh so much. You rest now Sophie and take care of your beautiful amazing family. Love you forever beautiful Sophie.”

Sue and Noel Radford fans pay tribute

Followers of the Radfords also offered their condolences. Some commenters shared moving recollections of sad losses they have endured themselves.

One person wrote: “So sorry to read this. A beautiful girl gone before her time.

“Rest in the arms of the angels Sophie. From one mamma who has also lost my precious 22 year old girl suddenly to another heartbroken mamma, I know how you feel.

“My heartfelt sympathy and love to all your family and friends.”

Another contributed: “So very sad to read this…What a brave girl she was.

“Sending my sincere condolences to all Sophie’s family…God rest her soul… Fly high sweet girl you have earned your wings.”

And a third said: “Sending condolences to the Walker family. May you rest in peace now Sophie. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.”

During an episode of their reality show, Sue and Noel previously raised funds for treatment to help Sophie.

