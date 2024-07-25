Coronation Street star Sue Devaney has tied the knot to BBC journalist Jim O’Farrell.

The actress, 57, is best known for playing soap legend Debbie Webster on the ITV soap – making her debut way back in 1984. Away from the cobbles though, Sue is loved-up with her long-term partner, Jim.

And now, it has been reported that the pair tied the knot earlier this year in a “very low-key” ceremony.

Sue is a firm favourite on Corrie playing Debbie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sue Devaney married

Photos believed to be from Sue and Jim’s special day show the soap star in a red gown that boasted black detailing.

As seen on The Sun, Corrie star Sue accessorised with a silver tiara. Meanwhile, Jim rocked a navy suit for the wedding, which is said to have taken place in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

A source told the publication of their wedding: “It was a beautiful day. Sue looked a million dollars.

“It was a lovely ceremony and very low-key considering Sue’s fame. Everyone is really happy for them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Devaney (@suedevaney13)

Sue Devaney past comments on marriage

Sue spoke about marriage back in 2016, telling The Big Issue: “I never married because I was married to the job.

“I never had any children and I’m now nearly 50 and I think I’ve missed that opportunity but it’s only because I was busy doing what I was doing.”

She added: “People think you can have it all – I don’t think you can. I like to do one thing and not juggle about 25 plates.”

The Corrie star recently tied the knot (Credit: ITV)

Sue on Coronation Street

Sue joined Corrie back in 1984, as a teen and the soap was her big television break.

She ended up leaving after six months, and went on to bag roles in Jonny Briggs, Casualty, dinnerladies and also Shameless.

Sue’s also an experienced stage actress. She’s appeared in Mamma Mia, The Wizard of Oz, as well as Love’s Labours Lost and many more.

And in 2019, it was announced that Sue would be returning to Corrie as Debbie after a huge 34-year absence.

Debbie’s first stint in Weatherfield

The Webster family first moved to Coronation Street in 1984 with dad Bill taking over the builder’s yard.

Debbie was sharp-witted and also rebellious and didn’t do well at school, much to her dad’s disappointment. Though Debbie put her exam disasters down to having to keep the family together after the death of her mum.

Read more: 5 huge theories on the reason behind Martin Platt’s Coronation Street return

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.