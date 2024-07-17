Sue Radford has opened up about husband Noel suffering a “midlife crisis” which will be shown on upcoming episodes of 22 Kids and Counting.

The couple, who are parents to 22 children, are gearing up for new eps of their hit reality show which will begin this Sunday (July 21).

In a new interview, Sue and Noel have revealed what fans can expect from the new shows.

22 Kids and Counting star Sue said Noel suffered a “midlife crisis” (Credit: ITV)

Sue and Noel Radford

Sue told OK!: “Noel had a bit of a midlife crisis. He went on a rambling walk with some ramblers, took some time out from work.”

Meanwhile, Sue also shared other family details that they’ve been up to. Sue said the moment a house move fell through was “absolutely gutting”.

She said: “We really wanted to move to the countryside for a quieter life, a bit more privacy. When it fell through it was absolutely gutting, but sometimes you think these things happen for a reason and I guess it was just not meant to be. It was upsetting when it happened. The house move was an emotional episode.”

Meanwhile, Sue also spoke about son Casper’s dreams being “shattered” when it comes to his passion for football. Casper goes to football trials to see if he can get scouted for a major club. But disappointment follows.

She added: “He’s such a lovely soul is Casper. When your children have hopes and dreams and they’re shattered because they don’t get what they would really love, then it’s difficult not to let them get disheartened.”

The proud mum said “it’s not going to put him off”. She said he’s “going to try again” because he loves the sport.

Noel and Sue have the biggest family in Britain. They previously admitted to being ‘addicted’ to having babies.

Sue and Noel’s hit show 22 Kids and Counting is returning this weekend (Credit: Channel 5)

The Radford family

In their book, The Radfords: Making Life Count, Sue and Noel wrote: “We haven’t just been addicted to love during our long and happy marriage. For most of it, we have also been addicted to having children.

“As addictions go, we think it was a pretty healthy one because it was motivated by nothing other than love – love for each other, and the love of having children.”

