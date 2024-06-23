Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer’s marriage with wife of 28 years – from ‘ups and downs’ to their secret to long romance

Simon Rimmer – who is on Sunday Brunch today (Sunday, June 23) – has been married to wife Ali for 28 years now, tying the knot in 1996.

Here’s an inside look at their marriage of almost three decades – including their secret to a long, happy romance…

Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer and wife Ali

Simon and Ali have been together near 30 years, having first tied the knot in 1996.

They have had two children – Hamish and Flo.

However, their long marriage hasn’t been without its ups and downs as he has previously revealed.

As Simon once said, “like most people we have our ups and we have our downs”.

Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer on key to long romance

In an interview with MindMap back in 2018, Simon also revealed the secrets behind his long romance with Ali.

Simon is of the opinion that communication is very important in a relationship.

“Communication is so important – to be open and honest with someone about your feelings is just so important. And we have managed to stay strong and committed throughout all of the things we have been through,” he said.

“On a personal level, I am very happy and fortunate to have the family I do. My wife is my rock and my partner in life and we have marvellous children who I am so proud of,” he then added.

Simon was on Strictly in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ali unconcerned by ‘Strictly curse’

Back in 2017, Simon took part in Strictly Come Dancing. He was paired up with Karen Hauer on the series.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, he revealed that Ali wasn’t worried at all about the so-called Strictly curse striking.

“One of our friends said to her the other week, ‘Are you not worried about the Strictly curse?’” he told the publication.

“And she said, ‘Hold on. Let me get this straight. So you’re saying a really, really attractive, young, professional dancer is going to be attracted to my lumbering 54-year-old husband who can’t dance? No, I’m not worried’,” he then continued.

“She said it without even a beat, not even a second, where there was that trepidation in her voice.”

Sunday Brunch airs today (Sunday, June 23) at 9.30am on Channel 4.

