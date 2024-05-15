Super Gran star Gudrun Ure dies aged 98 as tributes pour in: ‘Part of our childhood gone’

Super Gran star Gudrun Ure has died at the age of 98 as tributes have poured in online.

Scottish actress Gudrun was the star of the beloved ’80s children’s show Super Gran. The show saw the granny gain superpowers after being struck by a magic ray.

Her niece Kate McNeill has confirmed her death, according to the BBC.

Super Gran star Gudrun Ure has died aged 98 (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Super Gran star Gudrun Ure dead

Kate said her aunt was “really kind” and had a “very memorable voice”.

She reportedly added: “I remember my husband was watching Casualty one night, and I went ‘that’s Gudrun’ as soon as I heard the voice.”

Tributes have poured in online for Gudrun. One person said on X: “Sad to hear of the death of Gudrun Ure at the age of 98, the star of 1980s children’s TV Show, Super Gran. Hang about, look out, for Super Gran! RIP.”

Another wrote: “RIP Super Gran another part of our childhood gone but never forgotten.”

Someone else added: “Some sad news….Gudrun Ure has passed away.. RIP Super Gran.”

Tributes have poured in (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, another fan wrote online: “Rest in Peace Super Gran. Gudrun Ure was 98 years young and was kicking ass in the 1980s because she ate her porridge.

“I absolutely loved this show as a kid. Thank you for the memories.”

Away from Super Gran, Gudrun also had roles in The 10th Kingdom, Midsomer Murders, Casualty and The Crow Road.

She also starred in a number of stage productions.

However, her most famous role as in Super Gran which she took on at the age of 59.

The series also saw the likes of Billy Connolly, Spike Milligan and Patrick Troughton star.

