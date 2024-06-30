Suranne Jones is rarely off screens – but when she’s not on the telly, the actress can most likely be found with her husband Laurence Akers.

Since the 2000s, Suranne has been a regular on TV – starring in the likes of Coronation Street, Doctor Foster and Vigil. The 45-year-old is also fronting a new documentary, Suranne Jones: Investigating Witch Trials – which airs on Channel 4 on Sunday (June 30).

Away from the cameras and showbiz world though, Suranne is loved-up with her husband.

But which Corrie star’s wedding they meet at? And why were things ‘complicated’ at the start? Keep scrolling to find out…

The actress is married to Laurence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Suranne Jones and husband Laurence Akers

Suranne met screenwriter Laurence Akers in 2013. The pair first crossed paths at pal and former co-star Sally Lindsay‘s wedding.

Speaking to The Times, Suranne revealed that while at the party, she nipped out to have a cigarette, in which Laurence “came out and lit my cigarette and offered me his jacket”.

I thought, ‘Oh, he’s very funny’ We swapped numbers

She added: “Later I was dancing with the actor Peter Eccleston, the partner of Antony Cotton from Coronation Street. Laurence came over and said, ‘Can I cut in?’ But he took Peter instead of me and was flinging him around the dance floor. I thought, ‘Oh, he’s very funny’ We swapped numbers.”

The pair share one child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Suranne Jones’ husband says romance was ‘complicated’ at start

However, according to Laurence, their relationship was “complicated” at the start – due to him still living with an ex at the time.

I was living with someone else but we’d split up

“I thought Suranne was stunning, really down to earth and funny. I was living with someone else but we’d split up and neither of us could afford to move out,” he told the Mirror.

Laurence went on: “Suranne said it sounded complicated and to call her once it was sorted. It gave me the motivation to finally move out.”

Suranne and Laurence’s low-key wedding

In 2014, Suranne and Laurence tied the knot at Islington Town Hall in front of a small gathering of witnesses.

A source told The Sun at the time: “The nuptials were very hastily arranged with nothing too fancy. But it was intimate and romantic and both the bride and groom were very happy.”

Fast forward to March 2016, Suranne and Laurence welcomed their only child, a son whose name they have decided to keep private.

The pair have recently worked together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Suranne on working with husband on new show

For Suranne’s new show, Suranne Jones: Investigating Witch Trials, the actress teamed up with producer husband Laurence. The pair came up with the idea after they started a production company.

She told OK!: “I’ve always loved literature on folklore, fairy tales, witches and vampires.

He wrote a brilliant treatment for me and sent it off

“I always wanted to play the witch when I was younger, rather than a princess, and then when I got married, my husband was always saying, ‘Is that another witch book that you’re reading?’”

Suranne added: “So, when we started our production company, he wrote a brilliant treatment for me. And sent it off and the next thing we knew, it was commissioned.”

Who is Suranne’s husband Laurence?

Laurence Akers is a writer and producer. He started his writing career at the age of 19, working on the teenage title, Just Seventeen.

After three years on magazines, Akers moved into TV. He booked music bands for the Sunday morning show Disney Club and the live Saturday morning show, What’s Up Doc?

In 2016, he turned his attention to screenwriting and producing full time. He wrote and directed his first short film, the award-winning Gone, in 2017.

Suranne Jones: Investigating Witch Trials is on at 9pm on Sunday (June 30) on Channel 4.

