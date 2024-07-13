Susan Calman previously opened up about a “battle” she has endured “most of her life”.

Comedian Susan has become firm favourite with viewers, thanks to appearances on shows like Great British Menu. The much-loved Scottish star is back on television with Cruising with Susan Calman, on Sunday (July 14).

However, according to Susan, life hasn’t always been so easy.

Susan opened up about a ‘battle’ she faced (Credit: BBC)

Susan Calman on time where she was ‘least happy in life’

Speaking to the Big Issue in 2017, Susan opened up about what life was like for her when she was 16 – dubbing it a time when she was “least happy in my life”.

The Strictly star explained: “I’ve always been an anxious, worrisome person. I’ve always over-thought things. I have no idea why this is ingrained in my personality, it’s just the way I’ve always been.”

She then described herself as “a serious person” and “someone who thinks about things very deeply, always worrying what people think of me”.

Susan quipped: “I know that sounds weird for a comedian and I should be full of fun and joy. But most of my life has been a battle to embrace the joy when I see it. I find it difficult talking about this time in my life actually, because it’s probably the time when… it was not a great time in my life.”

Susan shared how she feels ‘confident’ on stage (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s where I feel most at home’

Susan then went on to reveal how after doing “quite well” at school she went and studied law. As expected, she was keen to try our comedy and drama.

But according to her: “In 1992 there wasn’t a lot of choice – if you were reasonably bright you went to university and you got a job.”

Susan then went on to recall how The Strand – “a lovely, inclusive comedy club” – opened in Glasgow, shortly after she turned 30 – and since then, she’s not stopped.

“On stage I’m the person I wish I could be in real life. I’m confident and flirtatious. It’s where I feel most at home,” Susan confessed.

Cruising with Susan Calman airs on Sunday (July 14) on Channel 5 at 9:05am.

