Every single thing Tamzin Outhwaite has said about her ‘cheating’ ex Tom Ellis – from ‘still finding out more lies’ to ‘more than just a one-night stand’

Tamzin Outhwaite is not afraid to speak out about her ex-husband Tom Ellis following his reported shock affair more than 10 years ago.

The former EastEnders actress, 53, married Lucifer star Tom, 45, in 2006 – just a year after meeting. The pair went on to welcome two daughters together.

However, in 2013, Tamzin – who is on Love Your Weekend today (August 11) – and Tom split. It is believed their marriage ended after Tom admitted to cheating on Tamzin while in America.

Here’s everything Tamzin has said about Tom over the years…

The couple split more than a decade years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tamzin Outhwaite ‘shocked’ by Tom Ellis split

Tamzin and Tom ended up divorcing abruptly in 2014 after it emerged that Tom had been allegedly unfaithful in the relationship.

It’s been a tough year.

That same year, Tamzin spoke for the first time about the end of her seven-year marriage to Tom. Talking to Good Housekeeping, Tamzin said it was a “complete shock”.

She added: “It’s been a tough year but when things like this happen to you, your resolve and strength of character come through.”

On moving forward, Tamzin explained: “We are rebuilding quite well. I don’t feel unlovable or damaged. I’m thinking about what the possibilities of my future now are.”

Tamzin and Tom share two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tamzin divorced Tom ‘over more than just one-night stand’

In 2015, Tamzin implied there was more than a one-night stand involved. She told Essentials magazine: “I wouldn’t not be with my husband over a one-night stand is all I’ll say.”

However, the actress went on to say how she didn’t want to reveal the ins and outs of their troubles for fear of hurting their children.

She said: “I will tell them exactly what happened and it will come from me. He’s still their dad and they still have a relationship.”

Tamzin would ‘have given anything’ to keep family together

In 2017, Tamzin admitted that she would have “given anything” to keep her family together following his infidelity.

The mother-of-two told Radio Times: “Let’s just say that I’m extremely proud of myself and my girls because we have an extra-special bond.

“We’re in a pretty amazing place. Which is something I wouldn’t have been able to say three years ago.”

The EastEnders favourite told the publication that she now has a “definite feeling of contentment” three years on from their divorce.

Tom allegedly cheated on Tamzin (Credit: YouTube)

Tom Ellis is ‘hands-on dad’

Despite their differences, Tom and Tamzin remain mostly amicable for the sake of their children

As reported by The Sun, Tamzin said in 2017: “When he’s around he’s a hands-on dad, but it’s hard for them as he’s away a lot of the year.

“This summer we’re going to Vancouver so they can see him because they struggle if they don’t. I like him being in their lives as much as possible.”

The actress has been open about their split (Credit: ITV)

Tamzin Outhwaite ‘makes dig’ at Tom Ellis

In 2022, Tamzin appeared to make a thinly veiled dig at her unfaithful ex-husband Tom, following reports of singer Adam Levine’s alleged adultery.

Fellow actress Amanda Abbington wrote on X, then known as Twitter, at the time: “Top Tip: don’t [expletive] other people while are still married to someone else and then name your third kid with your spouse after the person you are [expletive].

“But mainly don’t [expletive] people while you are still married to someone else because that just makes you a [expletive].”

Tamzin replied to Amanda’s post and wrote: “Jeez who is it now? They love an affair while their wife is carrying their child don’t they?” She then added to a separate post: “I personally think cheating while married IS wrong. Maybe don’t get married?”

Tamzin reflected on their split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tamzin still finding out more ‘infidelities and lies’

In 2023, Tamzin marked the painful 10-year anniversary since splitting from Tom. In a now-deleted tweet, Tamzin wrote: “Ten years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time.

“I still meet new people on jobs who reveal more infidelities and lies that he committed. But thankfully my heart and soul are clear and clean and I could not be happier right now.”

Tamzin deleted that post, but posted a follow-up message shortly after. She wrote: “Thank you all for your messages re my now-deleted tweet.

“I was marking the 10 year anniversary with pride, a feeling of triumph & genuine gratitude. I understand it has triggered some people. For anyone struggling, the most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself.”

Watch Tamzin on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on Sunday (August 11) at 9:30am on ITV1.

