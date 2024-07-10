Strictly host Tess Daly, 55, revealed this week she was left extremely emotional after saying goodbye to her eldest daughter, Phoebe, 19, when she left home for university.

The teenager recently moved out, leaving the Strictly Come Dancing presenter heartbroken. Phoebe is the eldest of two daughters Tess shares with husband Vernon Kay.

Now, a source has predicted more heartache is to come for the family matriarch…

Tess Daly on daughter Phoebe heading to uni

In an interview with Hello! this week, Tess revealed that the milestone of Phoebe going to uni hit her hard. She said: “I remember when she first went, with all her bags and her first frying pan… a plate for one, knife and fork for one. I was heartbroken just dropping her off and waving goodbye.”

She added: “I remember sobbing all the way back down the motorway, because she’s my baby, my first-born. I’m her best friend, it really broke my heart.”

The mum-of-two also admitted that navigating the teenage years can be tricky, but said: “I’m lucky, as I’ve got two really good girls. You have to negotiate those teenage moods and hormones. For me, every step along the journey of parenting has been precious.”

‘Nothing will be the same again’

Earlier today (July 11), a source claimed to OK! that more struggles are to come for Tess.

“She is really looking forward to the summer as Phoebe is home and even though she’s busy with her own life, Tess feels better when both her girls are under the same roof as her and Vernon. She’s already dreading September as Phoebe will be off again and no doubt she’ll be an emotional wreck when they have to drop her off,” the insider speculated.

They then added about Tess and Vernon’s youngest, Amber: “Amber will also be in her final year of secondary school, doing her GCSEs and it’s something Tess struggles to cope with. She’ll be 16 next year and probably going away with her friends for the first time.

“As much as Tess loves seeing them grow up into beautiful young women, it breaks her heart that they’re no longer little girls and nothing will be the same again.. Everything has changed and sometimes she wishes she could turn back time as she is worried about losing them.”

Phoebe recently stepped out on the red carpet with dad Vernon (Credit: Splash News)

Tess and Vernon’s family history

Tess and husband Vernon became parents to Phoebe in 2004, a year after tying the knot in Norwich, Vernon’s hometown.

In 2009, second daughter, Amber, joined the family.

The couple met in 2001, on the set of Channel 4’s T4, with Tess describing their first meeting as “explosive”.

The glamorous duo have one of the longest-running marriages in showbiz, overcoming Vernon’s sexting scandals in 2010 and in 2016 to become stronger than ever.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay on their wedding day in 2003 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Surprise vow renewal

In 2020, during the 20th season of I’m a Celebrity…, Vernon revealed that the loved-up couple had celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows, with Phoebe and Amber as bridesmaids.

He shared details about the secret ceremony during a campsite chat with Giovanna Fletcher and confessed that he planned the romantic gesture as a surprise for Tess.

This year the couple celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary, and Tess admits she still thinks Vernon is “wonderful”. Discussing their happy marriage with Hello, Tess said the secret is being “completely comfortable together” She added that they “get along and it’s just easy”.

Strictly’s 20th anniversary

Tess will be back on our screens this autumn, when Strictly Come Dancing returns for its 20th anniversary series.

After Giovanni Pernice quit the show earlier this year, Aljaz Skorjanec has announced he will return for the 20th series, after a two-year break.

Giovanni announced his departure from the show after a string of allegations about his behaviour from former dance partners.

The 20th series looks set to be the biggest yet, with number of big-name contestants reportedly lined up to take part. Watch this space to find out more about the contestants when they are announced.

