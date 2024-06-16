Tess Daly and Queen Camilla have a “real friendship” – and it’s all because of Strictly, according to husband Vernon Kay.

TV favourite Tess has been at the helm of the glitzy BBC One show since the very start in 2004. And as expected, it’s bagged a few famous fans over the years – including royalty.

And now, Tess’ husband Vernon has let slip the “messages” she and Queen Camilla have shared over the years, as the royal wants to know all the “backstage gossip”.

Vernon has opened up about Tess’ friendship with Camilla (Credit: SplashNews,com)

Tess Daly husband Vernon says royals are ‘big Strictly fans’

In a new interview, Vernon opened up about rubbing shoulders with royalty, including King Charles and Queen Camilla.

He recently met the pair at Buckingham Palace’s garden party last month – with a “nervous” Vernon saying Charles has an “amazing knack of making you feel relaxed”.

Camilla and Tess have a real friendship through it now

Vernon then went on to share how he and Queen Camilla are “big” fans of Strictly Come Dancing. So much so, that host Tess and Camilla have struck up a “real friendship”.

Camilla is a ‘big Strictly fan’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camila ‘always asking for backstage gossip’, says Tess husband

“Camilla and Tess have a real friendship through it now. They don’t text, but we have mutual friends and messages come through,” Vernon explained to The Sun.

He added: “When they see each other, the Queen is always asking: ‘Who is your favourite?’ She wants to know the backstage gossip.”

“It’s crazy to think of the King and Queen sat on the sofa with a brew watching your wife present Strictly,” Vernon quipped.

Princess Anne ‘fan of Strictly’

It seems Camilla isn’t the only royal fan of Strictly Come Dancing. According to one of Strictly’s professionals, Princess Anne wants to try her luck on the dance floor.

Nadiya Bychkova recently met her royal highness at a ballroom event. It was here that she gushed about her love for the show.

Nadiya told The Sun: “She is a Strictly fan and she wants to go on the show — she told me. I think she would be good — there’s a lot of personality there, isn’t there?”

