Tess Daly stuns in swimsuit on break away as fans gush: ‘Like something out of an old Hollywood movie’

Tess Daly has delighted her Instagram fans with some snaps from a recent trip away.

“Couple of days away and even brought the boys along,” Tess captioned the carousel of photos.

They show her kicking back in the pool in a gorgeous white swimsuit which showed off her enviable tan, before enjoying a scrummy-looking lunch out.

By “boys”, she of course meant her beloved dogs, one of which can be seen basking in the sun with her.

Tess’s many adoring followers couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous photos, with the comment section flooding with love for the Strictly presenter.

“Love it. The swimming pool picture looks like something straight out of an old Hollywood movie!” One person said.

A second follower commented: “Looks like an idyllic getaway, Tess! Love that you brought the furry kids along.”

A third also told Tess: “ENJOY. Looks lovely. Lie back relax !”

“Gorgeous,” commented several others, with many also asking where Tess’s swimsuit and handbag had come from.

Tess Daly’s ‘friendship’ with Queen Camilla

Many speculated over whether the star had been holidaying in Windsor, which seems fitting after it was recently revealed that Tess has a royal connection.

Tess has been mixing with royalty! (Credit: Cover Images)

Earlier this week, Tess’s hubby Vernon Kay let slip that Tess is pals with none other than Queen Camilla, who is apparently a big Strictly Come Dancing fan.

“Camilla and Tess have a real friendship through it now,” Vernon told The Sun. “When they see each other, the Queen is always asking: ‘Who is your favourite?’ She wants to know the backstage gossip.”

