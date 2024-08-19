TV host Tess Daly – best known for her work on Strictly Come Dancing – has taken a step in an exciting new direction.

Tess shared the announcement on her Instagram, revealing a project that has been years in the making.

She has now officially ventured into the world of fashion and accessories by introducing her very own jewellery line.

Strictly star Tess Daly announces jewellery line

Turning to social media, Tess posted a glamorous photo of herself adorned in pieces from her upcoming collection.

But it was her caption that caught everyone’s attention: “I’m so proud to announce a project that started out as a dream many years ago and has now finally become a reality. Introducing ‘My Jewellery List’ a capsule collection of 16 pieces inspired by some of my own favourite pieces I’ve worn over the years and ones I’ve always wanted but could never find…”

This marks an exciting change for the presenter – as she transitions from being in front of the camera to being behind her own brand.

“I’ve been wearing these pieces for quite some time on my Insta as they’ve been developed and I’ve been testing them out and SO many of you have asked where you can get them, so I’m so excited to finally be able to say they’re from my own brand and you can get them for yourself!” Tess gushed.

She invited her followers to stay tuned for the official launch – which is just two weeks away.

“Launching 2 weeks today! Stay tuned for more details,” Tess concluded.

Tess Daly revealed some exciting news on her Instagram. (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

Following the announcement, fans and followers flooded the comments to express their excitement for Tess’s new venture.

“This is sooooo exciting!!” One fan gushed.

“Wonderful! Looking forward to see your jewellery!” Another agreed.

A third congratulated the TV presenter: “Congrats Tess. Looking forward to seeing the collection launch!”

“Oooh! Can’t wait to start browsing! Credit card will be getting a work out,” a fourth fan quipped.

Meanwhile, Tess’ industry peers also took to the comments.

BGT judge Amanda Holden commented a clapping emoji, whilst fellow Strictly host Claudia Winkelman posted a series of love hearts.

