The 1% Club Host Lee Mack previously clapped back at Prince William after the royal made a brutal joke about him.

Comedian Lee is a firm favourite with fans, thanks to stints on shows like Not Going Out and Would I Lie To You? He is also back on screens this weekend (July 20) for The 1% Club.

So it’s no surprise that Lee has rubbed shoulders with a slew of celebs over the years, including royals.

But one incident back in 2012 saw the future King make a brutal jibe about Lee that he needed to “get some new jokes”.

Lee recalled meeting the future King (Credit: ITV)

The 1% Club host Lee Mack on meeting Prince William

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2020, Lee recalled the awkward incident, which took place when Lee hosted the Queen’s Jubilee Concert in 2012.

Lee said: “He [William] came up and he said ‒ you get to go to the Palace afterwards ‒ and his opening line to me was: ‘You need to get some new jokes.’

“And I went: ‘Listen, I don’t tell you how to be the future King.’ And he laughed and said: ‘I’m only joking, I’m a big fan of Not Going Out’ ‒ my sitcom ‒ and I thought that’s so exciting.”

The royal made a joke about Lee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lee Mack ‘snubbed’ for second time

But things then took another awkward turn for Lee.

The actor revealed how as he was about to talk to him more, singer Cheryl arrived. And according to Lee, William snubbed him for a second time as the royal was “far more interested” in talking to her.

Lee said: “And I was just about to talk to him and then Cheryl Cole started talking to him and he was far more interested in her and I had to wander off.”

Lee Mack confirms exciting TV news

In other Lee Mack news, back in June it was confirmed that his sitcom, Not Going Out will be returning for series 14.

But fans will have to wait a while to watch it, as the show won’t air until 2025.

The Lee Mack comedy is the UK’s longest-running sitcom (currently on air) and recently celebrated its 100th episode over Christmas 2023.

The 1% Club airs on Saturday (July 20) at 8:00pm on ITV.

