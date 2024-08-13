The Chase star Anne Hegerty has opened up about her love life and explained why she doesn’t have a partner.

The quizzer, known for her appearances on the ITV game show and its spin-off Beat the Chasers, has previously spoke about her struggles to hold down relationships. She has said her autism has an impact on relationships.

In new interview, Anne, 66, has explained why she’s “afraid” to try dating apps.

The Chase star Anne Hegerty on her love life

Speaking to Bella magazine, Anne was asked if she’s tried dating apps. The star said she hasn’t “because I’m afraid I might end up having to have a boyfriend”.

I can’t hold down relationships – I know I can’t.

When asked if she doesn’t want a boyfriend, Anne explained: “I can’t hold down relationships – I know I can’t. My longest one was for four months. He lived in Brighton, and I lived in Manchester, and even then, I felt this is a bit pressured. He was a lovely bloke though.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Anne opened up about her weight loss and how she’s lost 30 pounds in the last year.

When asked if she’s lost weight, Anne said: “Some people have said that, but I haven’t been doing anything deliberate. I do find I’m not as hungry these days – it’s to do with being rich [laughs]. It’s brilliant – I love being rich! It just means I have this sense of security, and do I need to eat this? Am I hungry right now? I might be hungry later, so let’s put it aside, and I can come back and eat it up.”

Anne said she believes “when you’re poor – and I’ve been poor – you’re literally hungrier”. She said poor people “eat more, and they eat fattening stuff”.

The star said she lost a stone after appearing on I’m A Celebrity. She said that the ITV show’s medics told her that “everyone always puts it straight back on again” when they’ve left the jungle.

Anne said: “I think I may have lost 30lbs in the last year, but I wasn’t doing anything deliberate. I keep thinking I really must exercise, but I’m terribly unfit and I spend enormous amounts of time sitting down, so I think I could just at least just walk to the letter box and post a letter, whereas I just sit there and do another quiz.”

