The Chase star Anne Hegerty once revealed she has metal plates in her ankle in a confession on the show.

In an episode which originally aired last year, but was repeated on ITV on August 13 2024, Anne made the admission to host Bradley Walsh.

During a head-to-head with a contestant, the pair were asked by Bradley: “Used in medicine, what type of tool is a plexor?”

The answer was Hammer. Both Anne, 66, and the contestant answered incorrectly. That’s when Anne made her confession.

Anne Hegerty on The Chase

After answering ‘screwdriver’ to the question, she said: “I have metal plates in one of my ankles so I imagine I’ve got screws in there as well. Got to get them in somehow.”

Bradley, 64, then asked: “What are you doing with metal plates in your ankle?”

Anne explained: “I broke my ankle and they had to pin it.”

Bradley exclaimed: “Oh no!” to which Anne assured him: “A long time ago, don’t worry about it.”

Bradley asked: “Does it hurt now? In the winter, does it play you up?”

Anne said: “A little bit sometimes.”

Bradley asked further: “What about when you go through airport [machines]?”

Anne revealed: “I have been known to set off metal detectors,” as the audience laughed.

The quiz expert previously opened up about another health issue that she lives with. Anne opened up about having prosopagnosia – also known as facial blindness.

While appearing on The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles back in 2021, Anne said: “One of the things that quite often goes along with autism is prosopagnosia, face blindness. There was an occasion where I was walking down the street, and there was this vaguely familiar woman; I couldn’t place her.

“Hours later, I remembered she was my stepmother. That can be embarrassing.”

More recently, Anne has spoken about her love life and explained why she can’t “hold down” a relationship.

Speaking to Bella magazine, the star said: “I can’t hold down relationships – I know I can’t. My longest one was for four months. He lived in Brighton, and I lived in Manchester, and even then, I felt this is a bit pressured. He was a lovely bloke though.”

The Chase airs weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

