The Chase star Shaun Wallace has teased a potential appearance on Strictly leaving his fans begging him to sign up.

Shaun, who is known as The Dark Destroyer on the ITV game show, posed with Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas at the TRIC Awards on Tuesday.

In a picture shared to his Instagram, Shaun beamed alongside Shirley and his fellow Chaser Anne Hegerty.

The Chase star Shaun Wallace on Strictly

Alongside the picture, Shaun told his fans: “Shirley should definitely come on The Chase! Maybe I should go on Strictly…”

He added: “A warm welcome will await from the Dark Destroyer and The Governess!”

Shirley had originally posted the picture on her Instagram Stories, where she gushed over bumping into “two stars from your favourite show”.

She then added a poll for fans to vote whether she should do The Chase.

In the comments on Shaun’s post, however, many fans begged him to do Strictly.

One wrote: “Yes you’d be great on Strictly as Shirley would be on The Chase! Do it.”

Someone else added: “Shaun must do Strictly!!!”

Meanwhile, a third said: “I wish you would do Strictly Shaun, although I’d be bankrupt voting for you!

“Shirley should give The Chase a bash, I’m sure she would so enjoy it. Love to you as always Shaun.”

Strictly 2024

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this autumn for a brand new series.

At the TRIC Awards, Shirley gave fans an update on when the celebrity line-up will be announced.

She told HELLO!: “It’s going to be absolutely off the chart. Just when you think the show can’t get any better, it does. The celebrities will be announced, I believe, July. I think it’s coming up rather soon.”

