The Hairy Bikers star Si King has shared some news about the book he and Dave Myers wrote, before his death.

The beloved TV chefs’ book, The Hairy Dieters: Fast and Fresh, was released at the end of April and it’s since raked in rave reviews.

Now, Si has taken to social media to thank his fans for all their support.

His and Dave’s book has ranked at “number one”, just two months after Dave’s death.

The Hairy Bikers book

Chatting to his 385K followers, Si stated: “Listen, it’s just a massive thank you from me and all the Hairy Bikers team for all your support for Fast and Fresh.

“I’ve just had the news that we’re number one – but not just number one in Food and Drink, we’re number one in the bestsellers chart [too].”

The Hairy Bikers star continued: “Thanks for your continued support – honestly it means such a great deal and [is] particularly fitting at the moment… love to you all.”

Of course, Si and Dave’s fans were quick to share the love in the comment section. One gushed: “So incredibly excited for you Si.

“What a wonderful legacy for Dave! Take care of you and all the family.”

Another praised: “Congratulations that is amazing news, I am so happy for you.”

A third penned: “Well done Si. Dave is looking down with a smile on his face no doubt.”

Si King and Dave Myers

In a post shared last week, Si King announced the book whilst paying tribute to his best friend.

Si said: “Hello everyone, it’s Si here. Fast and Fresh from The Hairy Dieters is available tomorrow. Thank you if you pre-ordered, it’s hugely appreciated.”

He went on to say: “It’s a book that Dave and I really, really loved working on… It’s a lovely book, and we had the greatest of joy working on it together.

“Dave was very, very proud of it.”

The chef detailed that the book contains “80 delicious healthy and easy” recipes.

Si concluded the clip by gushing: “Thank you for your continued support, it doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Lots of love to you all, and I hope you enjoy Fast and Fresh.”

Dave died in February this year, after losing his battle with cancer, which Si shared on social media.

