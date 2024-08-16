The One Show presenter Alex Jones has revealed that she and her family have welcomed a new member to their household – a Labrador puppy named Scout.

This news comes just weeks after Alex and her family relocated from their home of 11 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)

Alex Jones announces new pet

The One Show presenter shared her excitement via an Instagram post. In the video, Alex narrated the story to the camera.

“So, I have a bit of news,” she began. “On Monday night – and it’s taken me a few days to process it – I came home and Charlie was standing in the middle of the drive with what I thought was a jumper. And then, this black jumper moved.

“I got out of the car and said, ‘Whose dog is that?’ and he said, ‘It’s ours.’ We have a new arrival – come here, Scout! We have a new little baby. He’s 10 and a half weeks old – he’s gorgeous.”

As she concluded the video, Scout ran into frame. Alex picked him up to show her followers.

“I absolutely love him,” she gushed.

Alongside her video, Alex requested puppy advice from her followers. “Big news!!! There is a new addition to the family and it was a COMPLETE SURPRISE (thanks Charlie),” she wrote.

“It was a huge shock but I’ve fallen head over heels with little Scout, we all have. The children’s faces were a picture!!! I’ve never had a dog before so any puppy advice would be most welcome.”

Presenter Alex Jones welcomed a new member of the family (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans react

The announcement captivated the hearts of her followers, who quickly took to the comments section to express their excitement.

“Oh my goodness, what a stunner. Labradors are the most incredible additions to a family, I hope Scout brings you many happy moments,” one fan gushed.

“Awww he’s gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Aww gorgeous, we have a black lab and they’re the best!” A third added.

Many fans also came in with helpful tips for the presenter.

“Throw away all your light-coloured clothes and upgrade your vacuum,” one advised the star.

Another suggested: “Start the training today!!!! Get them crate trained in house and car straight away.”

“Always use positive reinforcement to help him learn,” a third advised.

“Keep your favourite slippers out of reach!” Another fan joked.

Read more: The One Show’s Alex Jones looks stunning as she shares plunging swimsuit selfie

The One Show is on BBC One weekdays at 7pm.

So, what are your thoughts? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.