The One Show star Alex Jones suffered embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during meeting with Queen Camilla at Garden Party

The One Show star Alex Jones revealed she experienced an awkward encounter with Queen Camilla last week.

The telly star, 47, was attending a garden party in Buckingham Palace when the incident happened.

The One Show star Alex Jones meets the Queen

Last week saw Alex and her husband, Charlie Thomson, attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

The One Show host shared some snaps of the event on her Instagram for her 355k followers to see.

The first picture shows Alex, wearing a big hat, and Charlie posing in a selfie in front of Buckingham Palace. Another snap shows Alex meeting Queen Camilla, as Roman Kemp grins in the background.

A third snap shows Roman and Alex smiling at the garden party, whilst another shows Alex in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Other pictures show Alex and Charlie smiling at the party.

Alex had a moment to forget (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The One Show star Alex Jones on embarrassing wardrobe malfunction

In the caption of the snaps, Alex detailed what happened when she met the Queen.

“Such an honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace yesterday afternoon for a garden party,” she wrote.

“I was so nervous about meeting Her Majesty the Queen and @romankemp will confirm how I had to admit to the Queen that my bag was attached to my dress and I hadn’t had time to untangle it before meeting her,” she then continued.

“It still feels so surreal and special to attend events like this.”

“Bag was worth it!” Clara Amfo commented.

“This would have happened to me too! I bet you nailed it! Literally,” another fan wrote.

Alex and Charlie had a holiday disaster (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex on hilarious holiday disaster

Back in March, Alex opened up about the time she and her husband were forced to sleep on a bench while on holiday.

“We went to Lake Como, just for a weekend, we’d only been together for about five or six weeks and we just went for three nights. It was absolutely wonderful but, you know, we were in the early days and there was a lot of wine involved,” she explained on the Travel Diaries podcast.

“We got on a boat and went to a little village called Bellagio, which is on the lake, very beautiful, stunning, and we found this bar where you could sit right by the lake,” she then said.

She then went on to say that they drank too much wine before heading back to the ferry port.

“Then we went back to the ferry port, and the guy looked at us and said ‘What do you mean? You’ve missed the last ferry it’s gone, there’s not another one until 6am,’ so we slept on a bench that night,” she said.

