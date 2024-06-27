Roman Kemp, who hosts The One Show tonight, previously opened up about what he’ll “pass down” to his children from his parents.

The TV star, 31, is the son of Martin and Shirlie Kemp. The family share a very close bond, with Martin and Roman working together on a series of projects.

Roman has opened up on a few occasions about his hopes for children in the future. And it seems he’ll follow in his parents’ footsteps with raising his kids.

Roman gushed over his famous parents and how they showed him love (Credit: ITV)

The One Show host Roman Kemp on having children

Speaking to the RadioTimes in 2023, Roman was asked what it was like growing up in a world of celebrities.

He said: “I’ve hit the jackpot with my parents. I’m so privileged. I got every birthday present I ever wanted, I went on amazing family holidays. I had a celebrity experience as a kid.

“But the thing my parents have taught me, which I want to pass down to my children, is how to love and how to understand someone else’s point of view.”

Roman shares a close bond with his parents (Credit: Cover Images)

Martin and Shirlie Kemp

The star also spoke about what his upbringing taught him about the showbiz world.

He added: “My upbringing gave me an opportunity to see that that the world isn’t as nice as people think it is. If someone thinks about fame, they think about the best parts of it. Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a sob story for famous people – they do have it good. But it’s also very lonely.”

I’ve hit the jackpot with my parents. I’m so privileged.

Roman said Spandau Ballet star Martin “does not have one friend”. He said Martin lives his life like that because “he’s had so many people in his life that he thought he could trust, then realised he couldn’t”.

Roman has spoken about his hope for kids in the future (Credit: Cover Images)

Roman admitted feeling “terrified” about not having children in the future.

The star, who is seemingly single, told Closer recently: “I even went to have a sperm check when I was 30. I honestly think I’m such a family person. I’m so grateful for the life that I’ve been able to have growing up… I couldn’t think of anything better.”

Read more: Martin Kemp issues warning to son Roman over relationship ‘trap’

The One Show airs weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.