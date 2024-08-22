Sue Radford, matriarch of the Radford family, has admitted having a “stressful” time on Instagram as she and her big family headed off on their holidays.

The Radfords headed to Orlando, Florida, recently. Sue and Noel documented the start of the trip as they headed thorough the airport.

However, when speaking with fans in the comments, Sue admitted they didn’t do something which she regretted.

Sue Radford on Instagram

The video showed the family in the airport before their flight. They bought some treats, before Sue said to the camera: “We’re in full holiday mode now.”

The plane was then seen taking off.

Alongside the video, Sue wrote: “We’re off! But first, a quick stop at @manairportuk’s @worlddutyfreeuk #DepartFromEveryDay.”

In the comments, one of their followers wrote: “Please say you are flying into Melbourne with TUI. This airport is a game changer, you can be through customs and car hire in about 20 mins and drop off and checked back in as quick.”

Sue Radford shared a glimpse into their Florida holiday (Credit: YouTube/The Radford Family)

However, Sue replied: “We didn’t this time and regretted it.”

She said it took them a while to get out of the airport in Florida which wasn’t “helped by losing a passport which was thankfully found”.

Sue added: “But a very stressful experience.”

In another reply to a follower, Sue said there were 15 of them going on the trip.

Others were wondering about daughter Tillie and her upcoming operation on her leg. In a recent episode of 22 Kids and Counting, Tillie opened up about her leg condition – Limb Length Discrepancy (LLD). She also decided to undergo an operation to extend her shorter leg.

The Radfords headed off on their holidays (Credit: YouTube/The Radford Family)

One fan asked Sue and Noel: “I didn’t think you were going this year because of Tillie’s op.”

Sue said: “Tillie’s op isn’t until at least the end of next year.”

In another post on Wednesday, Sue and Noel gushed over their Florida trip and shared pictures from the lavish holiday.

It showed the family at Universal Studios. They wrote: “We had such a brilliant day @universalorlando last week we absolutely love this place so much. We even got on Hagrid which is hands down the best ride ever.”

