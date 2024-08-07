This Morning star Ashley James has shared a candid glimpse into the reality of evolving body image.

The star, who often discusses a variety of topics on the This Morning View segment, has opened up about her approach to self confidence, especially after welcoming her two children, Alfie and Ada.

Ashley took to social media and shared a selection of snaps she had previously felt shame over, due to her appearance.

This Morning star Ashley James is shining a light on body image (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

This Morning star Ashley James on ‘shame’ over appearance

Alongside a snap of the star beaming whilst soaking up the sun on holiday with partner Tommy Andrews, Ashley pointed out the parts of her body she was self conscious about.

The TV personality could be seen posing in a kayak, playing with her children in the pool, cradling baby Ada whilst smiling at the camera and striking a pose by a palm tree. However, Ashley admitted that at the time, she didn’t feel very positive about her image. She labelled the snaps with the explanation: “Pics I didn’t post on Instagram and why…

“Let’s start here! I thought my b**bs defied gravity and it filled me with self-loathing. It’s a shame because this day was a really fun kayaking date with Tommy.”

On another snap she criticised: “My boob looked awkward hanging out,” and on another remarked: “I didn’t like my side profile. I thought my mouth and teeth looked weird.”

On one snap from prior to having children, she stated: “This one is before I had kids and I can’t believe I didn’t ever appreciate my body. I didn’t like my hair, my awkward hands, my facial expression, or my toes. Lol!”

In the caption, Ashley issued a lengthy message about self confidence and the way we perceive ourselves. She detailed: “I almost didn’t share this because I really never want to focus on ‘flaws’ when I have spent so much time over the last decade trying to change my mindset to speak kindly about myself. To not speak unkindly about my body. I also don’t want anyone else to ever compare their own bodies to mine.

The star shared her thoughts to Instagram (Credit: Instagram / @ashleylouisejames)

Ashley James discusses body image

“But I think it’s really important to highlight that often we are so unkind to ourselves, and we pick ourselves apart in a way that we just wouldn’t do to anyone else. And it makes me sad looking through some of these photos because I’m in all these amazing places making amazing memories and I let my brain zoom in on my body or my face instead of just the memories and experiences.

“And often we look back and wonder why we didn’t like the photo. We think we look amazing. I’ve often wondered what the psychology is behind this because I have it really bad. I will always hate any photo of myself until about 2 weeks later and then I think how nice it is. What is with that?

Ashley was recently slammed for a fashion choice she made on This Morning (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

“Although I have to say I really struggling seeing photos of myself during the breastfeeding days. Not the cute ones of me feeding my babies, but just the size of my chest on me. I am sure it’s not secret how much I struggle with that from years and years of shame and comments that started when I was just 14.

“But do you know what? I am so glad I stepped into the photos and I didn’t press delete even when I didn’t like what I see. Because already those moments are wonderful memories of my children’s childhood. Of my adulthood. Of life and love and adventure.

‘Be kind to yourself’

“And often our memories get hazy and our kids grow up so quickly. And in the end all we have is photos and memories.

“So be kind to yourself. No matter what stage of life you are in. And remember to give yourself compassion for not liking what you see. Because we have grown up in a world that has taught us to zoom in and see flaws so that people can profit from our insecurities. And always, always get in the photos.” [Sic]

Ashley’s message comes in wake of the star facing backlash from This Morning viewers for sporting a lilac suit and matching waist coat, with several branding it as “inappropriate for daytime TV”.

Ironically, during that segment, Ashley had been discussing the struggle women in the media face whilst being judged for their appearance and hounded by paparazzi.

