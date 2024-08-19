Ben Shephard fans gush over his new look amid summer break from This Morning

Fans of This Morning star Ben Shephard are pleading with him to keep his new look for when he returns to work.

Ben and his co-host Cat Deeley are currently on a summer break from This Morning.

And while he’s been off screens, Ben seems to have been growing a short beard, which he has now shown off on social media.

Fans noticed the new look as Ben shared a number of snaps of his time off work on Instagram.

Ben’s round-up included photos of his wife Annie and their sons Sam and Jack, his godson, his mum, and footage of him playing golf.

Ben Shephard on Instagram

And many of his 588,000 Instagram followers were keen to see his facial hair stay. One wrote in the comments section: “Please keep the beard!!!”

Another added: “Loving the beard Ben,” alongside a flame emoji.

Meanwhile, a third penned: “Lovely family, and love the beard Ben suits you.”

However, some others are yet to be convinced by Ben’s beard.

One fan less than impressed wrote: “All looking great Ben but still worried about the beard.”

A second added: “Don’t like the beard Ben but love you.”

Fans are used to seeing Ben fresh-faced (Credit: ITV)

He had asked fans for their opinion on his new beard earlier this month as he spoke about approaching his 50th birthday.

He wrote: “I’m turning 50 in December. How did that happen?!

“I’d like to mark it in some way with a challenge but keen to know, what does ‘fit, healthy and happy’ mean to you and has that changed over time?”

“P.s – the beard, grow or no??,” he finished.

Ben and his This Morning co-host Cat Deeley are currently on a summer break (Credit: ITV)

Ben on birthday plans

As fans of the former Good Morning Britain host gave their ideas as to how he could celebrate, they also chimed in on his new feature.

One wrote: “I turned 50 in June Ben, and it definitely overnight makes you see all aspects of your life (as you mention above) through a magnifying lense.

“Personally a better work life balance means makes me fit. As for the beard…. It looks fab.”

A second said: “Yes to beard… for my 50th I eloped to NYC… you have to make it count.”

They added: “I made a 50 before 50 list and we’re still ticking it of… it’s a great way to do the things you always wanted.”

