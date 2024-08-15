This Morning star Rupy Aujla shared some exciting news with his fans yesterday (Wednesday, August 14).

Fans of the TV doctor were thrilled with the news – and were quick to congratulate the star.

This Morning star Rupy Aujla to become a dad

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Dr Rupy revealed that he’s set to become a first time dad.

The star shared a couple of sweet snaps of himself, his partner, Rochelle, and their pet pooch, Nutmeg, for his 396k followers to see. Rochelle can be seen with a blossoming baby bump under her white dress.

“We’re expecting!” the This Morning star captioned the post.

“I’m super happy to let you know that soon there will be a baby in the Doctor’s Kitchen! I wanted to make a joke about how there’s a wholegrain, seeded, gluten-free, high-fibre bun in the oven. But Rochelle wouldn’t let me. I guess I’m going to have to start learning how to create kid-friendly recipes?” he then continued.

“Thank you all so much for your best wishes and blessings! Much love, Rupy, Rochelle, and Nutmeg.”

Dr Rupy’s followers gushed over the news (Credit: The Doctor’s Kitchen / YouTube)

Fans thrilled for This Morning star Dr Rupy Aujla

Plenty of Dr Rupy’s followers took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple over the news.

“Awwww yay!!! Such lovely news for a beautiful couple xx,” one follower commented.

“OMG I’m so happy for you! Congratulations guys! Can’t wait to meet the most good looking and genetically blessed baby on God’s earth,” another said.

“Bless you guys you’ll be amazing parents!!! Congratulations,” celeb chef Jamie Oliver added.

“Ahhh so many congratulations! Wonderful news,” another follower wrote.

Sian was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby cuts maternity leave short

Meanwhile, in other This Morning-related news, Sian Welby cut her maternity leave short today (Thursday, August 15) to appear on the show.

Sian gave birth to baby Ruby at the end of June.

The 37-year-old appeared via video link on today’s show to discuss the shocking news that Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury had split up.

“We’ve brought Sian in to go through this with us,” Josie Gibson said, introducing Sian.

Rylan Clark then quipped: “She’s broke her maternity leave to do this breaking story!”

Sian then gave an update on life as a first-time mother. “Everything so far so good. Baby Ruby is sleeping as we speak so I’m hoping I can get through this,” she said.

