This Morning presenter Craig Doyle has shared an insight into how his TV pal and former co-star Holly Willoughby is getting on.

The news comes in wake of Holly becoming a victim of stalker Gavin Plumb. Plumb was found guilty of soliciting murder, inciting rape and kidnap of the presenter, on July 12.

Security guard Plumb was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences. He will serve a minimum of 15 years in jail. The court were told that the traumatic ordeal has had a “life-changing” impact on Holly, who stepped away from the spotlight last October after Plumb’s plot came to light.

Now, Craig has shared how Holly is getting on.

Craig Doyle revealed he had a recent catch up with Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

This Morning star Craig Doyle shares update on Holly Willoughby

Chatting to Woman magazine, Craig detailed how he had recently caught up with Holly.

He described her current outlook as “good and happy”, despite the terrifying experience. He even shared his thoughts on former colleague Phillip Schofield.

Craig said the former This Morning star Holly Willoughby is “happy” (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Craig described: “I spoke to Holly recently, and she’s in great form and she’s about to go off on her travels somewhere.”

She had a really traumatic time and it was scary for her, that stalker business, but she’s good, and happy.

He continued: “She had a really traumatic time and it was scary for her, that stalker business, but she’s good, and happy. I found working with Holly so easy. She just sits back and was very laid-back and cruises through it. It felt like I was sitting having coffee with a friend, but I found the same with Phil.

“All of them have that vibe, and that’s why they were on that show – every single one of them. I know people have their views on different people, but I found them all great.”

However, Craig did say he hasn’t spoken to Phil “because I haven’t been around”. But Craig said he wishes Phil well.

Phillip Schofield left This Morning last year (Credit: ITV)

TV presenter Phillip has largely kept away from the spotlight since last year. Phillip admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague, leading to his ITV demise. He later quit This Morning and stayed off social media.

Earlier this month, Phillip shared his very first selfie in wake of the scandal. It came amid reports that he could make a telly return.

The rumours began in May when Phillip was seen out for dinner with Dec Donnelly. Reports later claimed that Dec and co-star Ant McPartlin were “keen” to get the presenter on I’m A Celebrity.

