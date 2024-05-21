This Morning host Josie Gibson has recently made headlines for her charitable work.

Earlier this week, the presenter shared an Instagram photo of her and her family at Legoland Windsor.

In the caption, Josie wrote: “Bye @legolandwindsor Romey Roo had a lovely birthday celebration thank you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

This Morning star Josie Gibson helps Instagram fan

Fans took to the comments with kind words for the star, but one specific comment stood out.

The commenter wrote: “I think you donated to our Just Giving page for our lovely Kirbs. If that was you I just want to say thank you. That means a lot. I wish you good healthy and happiness”

Josie quickly responded. She wrote: “I thought Kirbs was mint! Such a lovely man. Sending love to you all. You don’t have to thank me.”

“He certainly was,” the commenter gushed.

Josie kindly donated to a fundraiser raising money in memory of British aid worker James Kirby.

James was working with the charity organization World Central Kitchen to deliver aid and meals to families in the Gaza Strip who are suffering from famine.

However, the trucks were attacked by Israeli drones. Seven aid workers were killed, including James Kirby.

This Morning star Josie donated to a Just Giving page (Credit: Cover Images)

Josie Gibson has her tonsil ‘vapourised’

Josie recently revealed that she had her tonsil “vapourised”. She suffers from reoccurring tonsilitis and even ended up in hospital last year.

The TV personality shared the news on her Instagram stories. She said: “Every time I get run down I end up with tonsillitis. I ended up in hospital in December and over the years my right tonsil has been getting bigger and bigger.

“Well no more my friends. Bye bye ball bag tonsil.”

She later showed some more clips explaining the process.

The presenter has also been tipped to have a huge career change. Bookies have predicted that Josie may become a host on Morning Live, or even headline her own daytime talk show. We’d love to see it.

Read more: Josie Gibson has her tonsil ‘vapourised’ after ‘ending up in hospital’: ‘Been looking into this for years’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.