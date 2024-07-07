This Morning star Juliet Sear has shared a glimpse into her pregnant daughter’s baby shower ahead of welcoming her first child.

In April, baker Juliet announced that she was set to become a grandmother. Her daughter Lydia is expecting her first baby.

Now, taking to Instagram, Juliet shared sweet pictures of Lydia’s baby shower as she showed off the delicious cake she made for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliet Sear (@julietsear)

Juliet Sear daughter

The first picture showed Juliet smiling as she held the cake, which was a blue/green colour and indicated the baby is due in August.

Other photos showed proud mum Juliet posing alongside her daughter – who showed off her blossoming bump in a cropped top.

I can’t believe it’s almost time for our baby to have her baby.

Meanwhile, videos included in the post showed some games they played.

Juliet gushed: “This time last week @lydsear BABY SHOWER! Ideas for your baby shower here!

Juliet shared sweet photos and videos of daughter Lydia’s baby shower (Credit: ITV)

“Such a lovely day! I made a special cake (GLUTEN FREE AND DAIRY FREE!) loads of yummy snacks and Lydia’s friends and family came to celebrate the arrival of baby Graph.

“To be honest I was very nervous about doing a baby shower I had no idea what to do! Got some great ideas from @rubysear and @nancycmaddocks and I think everyone had a lovely time. Especially Lydia.

“Some of the activities we did: Guess the circumference of Lydia’s bump, how well do we know Lydia quiz, customising baby vests with fabric paint. Pin the dummy on the baby game. Guess the chocolate in the nappy game.”

Juliet will become a grandmother soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star then added: “I can’t believe it’s almost time for our baby to have her baby @simon_sear.”

Fans gushed over the photos and videos. One person said: “Oh my gosh congratulations! That’s amazing news! How exciting.”

Another wrote: “I have two gorgeous grandchildren, they fill your heart with joy. You and Simon will love every minute of being grandparents.”

Someone else added: “Lovely pictures. The cake looks fabulous.”

