In latest This Morning news, Dr Ranj Singh has been unveiled as a new musical’s latest star signing.

Dr Ranj, who was previously the ITV daytime flagship series’ resident medic, will be treading the boards in the upcoming UK tour of & Juliet.

The 44-year-old wowed fans in 2021 when he belted out ‘Come What May’ from Moulin Rouge. That unexpected turn came as he performed on ITV’s All Star Musicals.

But now the ex Strictly Come Dancing star is set to make his musical theatrical debut in the show as Lance.

Dr Ranj Singh singing ‘Come What May’ from Moulin Rouge (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning news

“I am absolutely overjoyed to be making my musical theatre debut in & Juliet, a show I’ve been a fan of since it first opened,” the telly presenter said.

It’s an absolute dream come true.

He added: “I know it’s a bit of a change from my usual work. But not many people will know how hard I’ve been working behind the scenes to make this happen. And it’s an absolute dream come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by & Juliet UK (@julietmusical)

Also in the cast is former X Factor star Matt Cardle, who plays Shakespeare.

The tour begins at Manchester’s Opera House on July 8, continuing across the UK until 2025.

Created by Schitt’s Creek writer David West Read, the musical sees Juliet ditch Romeo – and the conclusion set out for her in the play. And so Shakespeare’s character chooses a fresh beginning – and another chance at life and love!

Dr Ranj Singh will be performing in the same show as Matt Cardle of X Factor fame (Credit: YouTube)

The jukebox musical also features pop anthems such as ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’, and ‘Love Me Like You Do’.

Find out more at www.andjulietthemusical.co.uk.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

