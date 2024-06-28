This Morning favourite, show’s resident beauty expert Sarah Jossel has just shared some glowing personal news on Instagram.

The TV star is expecting her second baby. This announcement comes less than two years after Sarah announced the birth of her first baby.

In December 2022, the presenter welcomed her daughter Grace, which she also announced with an Instagram post.

Sarah Jossel pregnant with second baby

In an Instagram post yesterday, Sarah can be seen beaming as she cradles her bump.

Alongside the images, she gushed: “It still doesn’t feel real typing this – but my goodness, it’s happening. Our little family is growing.

“I can’t quite believe that my baby girl is now a big sister in training. She’s only thrown her doll down the stairs three times today! Here we go…. #2under2.”

Sarah has been a trusted face on This Morning – especially for fans seeking beauty tips and product recommendations.

Equally known for her relatable approach and vast knowledge, Sarah has grown a loyal viewer base.

Fans react

The heartwarming post was met with a flurry of excitement and support from her fans and followers.

Straightaway, many fans flooded the comments to congratulate the TV star.

“Fantastic news Sarah! Huge congratulations to you and your family,” one fan cheered.

Another gushed: “So so happy for you Sarah. What beautiful news! Huge congratulations to you all.”

“Well, that’s cheered me up! Good to read good news. Hope you’re feeling well and look forward to further updates,” a third commented.

Meanwhile, even her colleagues sent their well-wishes.

This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams wrote: “Huge congratulations my darling. I may have had an inkling.”

“Ahh congratulations lovely xx,” Bryony Blake added.

While Sarah is a recognisable face on television, her husband prefers to maintain a much more private presence away from the limelight.

The couple has been married for over two years. However, despite his preference for privacy, Sarah does occasionally share glimpses of their life together.

Earlier this year, the presenter posted about their wedding anniversary.

“Two years down, a lifetime to go. Happy anniversary to the best of the best. Here’s to us,” she wrote.

