Tina Malone has revealed the final text messages her husband Paul Chase sent to her before he took his own life.

The actress, 61, revealed back in March that Paul, 41, had died. However, she didn’t reveal his cause of death until this weekend. Tina shared that Paul, a former soldier, took his own life after battling depression and PTSD.

The star said that Paul just “couldn’t fight any more” and sent his final text to her at 4am. But sadly, the messages didn’t reach Tina until it was too late.

Tina Malone revealed over the weekend that husband Paul died by suicide (Credit: Splash News)

Tina Malone on husband Paul’s last messages to her

Speaking to OK!, Tina – who shared daughter Flame, 10, with Paul – broke down as she shared the contents of Paul’s final messages.

Paul said: “Tina, my amazing wife you gave me everything, the most amazing woman I’ve ever met, I love you unconditionally you gave us our beautiful daughter … I love you Flame more than you’ll ever know. I am sorry I left you, you lit up my life every time I saw you. I’m sorry. Tina, please forgive me and one day when you are up here with me we will meet again. Xxx

“I love you Tina, I will visit you when I find a way. I am sorry my love, you made my life perfect, throughout the chaos. Xxx I will come and visit you and Flame in spirit. Please forgive me xxx.”

Tina said that the text were sent at around 4am. However, she said because she has an “old phone”, they didn’t come through straight away. The first she knew was when the police knocked on the door to tell her Paul had died.

“The texts were sent at about 4am but I have an old phone and they didn’t come through straight away. When they finally arrived the police were already at my house breaking the news that he’d gone,” she said.

Paul said he will come back and visit Tina and their daughter Flame when he finds a way (Credit: Splash News)

‘We’d been through hell’

Sharing more details, Tina said that Paul didn’t come home the night before his death. She said that as she was leaving to take Flame to school, she “heard sirens and saw flashing blue lights” in the woods opposite their home and “just knew”.

Tina said the couple had “been through hell in the 12 months before he died”. She said that he felt “so lost, so useless”. Tina added that he “couldn’t fight any more”.

Final day together

She also shared details of their last day together, revealing that they had an argument over money. Tina said that Paul thought he was “a drain” on her and “no good” for her. She said the row was “awful” but they’d made up before he took his own life.

Later that day Paul left the house. One of his last acts was to make breakfast for his beloved daughter. Tina said he kissed her, told her “see you later” and “hours later he was dead”.

