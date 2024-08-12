Hollywood star Tom Cruise descended into the Stade de France during the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on August 11, to mark the handover over of the sporting event to Los Angeles, which will take place in 2028.

However, it wasn’t just Tom’s rappelling skills that caught viewers’ attention. It was in fact a seemingly forcible kiss placed on Tom, who looked taken aback!

Viewers couldn’t believe their eyes and flocked to social media to react…

Tom Cruise Olympics ‘kiss’ moment

After plunging into the stadium, Tom made his way through a crowd of fans and Olympians. It was here that a woman was seen grabbing onto Tom before seemingly kissing his face.

The actor could be seen dodging her attempt to place a smooch on his lips and instead tilted his face so she would kiss his cheek instead.

The clip, reposted to social media, has since gone viral. One user shared the video to X and captioned it: “How’d that lady almost make out with Tom Cruise on international TV?”

Tom Cruise marked the hand over of the Olympics to Los Angeles (Credit: YouTube)

In the comment section, plenty of viewers shared their disapproval, with one dubbing it “inappropriate” and another sparking the debate of what the reaction would be if roles had been reversed.

One X user mused: “Imagine if the roles were reversed…”

Another fumed: “If a man did that to a female celebrity there would be questions…”

“Did she ask for consent?” chimed in another.

Another penned: “She was extremely inappropriate; you can’t just try to kiss a stranger. If a man had done that to a female celebrity there’d be an uproar.”

However, other viewers disagreed and defended the woman’s actions. One insisted: “Lol… she is showing love…”

Another said: “She had her shot, and she went for it.”

A third added: “That’s how people greet each other in most of Europe…”

A fourth commented: “She gave him the ole French double cheek kiss lol. Perfectly acceptable in France.”

Tom did his own stunts in the display (Credit: Robin Utrecht / SplashNews.com)

Tom Cruise at Olympics closing ceremony

Once Tom had navigated the crowd, he shook hands with Mayor Bass and gymnast Simone Biles before taking the Olympic flag. Tom then took the flag on a ride on a motorcycle out of the stadium.

A pre-recorded clip then showcased the Jack Reacher actor riding past Parisian landmarks including the Eiffel Tower before arriving at an airport.

LA will host the Olympics in 2028 (Credit: Robin Utrecht / SplashNews.com)

Tom was later seen skydiving out of an aircraft into America where he trekked up the Hollywood sign and handed the flag over to US cyclist Kate Courtney.

Tom shared a snap in the Paris stadium with the caption: “Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA.”

