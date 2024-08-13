Tom Cruise reportedly “argued” with producers ahead of the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.

Tom, 62, jumped from the roof of Paris’ Stade de France as this year’s games came to a close.

The ceremony then handed over to Los Angeles, who will host in 2028. The actor was strapped into a harness as he jumped from a ledge in front of thousands of fans.

But now reports say that Tom was “furious” with producers because the stunt was “too safe”.

Tom Cruise jumped from the roof of the Stade de France in Paris (Credit: YouTube)

Tom Cruise at Paris Olympics

A source reportedly told the Daily Mail: “Tom helped to create this stunt and said that he needed to do something that has never been done before.”

The source claimed that Tom “argued with producers” because the safety rope was “visible” and “did not make the jump believable”.

It is also reported that Tom “did not plummet as fast as he wanted”.

“His close circle strongly advised him against the jump and have told him he really needs to stop throwing himself into so many death-defying stunts,” the insider added. “It’s one thing when he’s shooting a movie, but now this Olympics stunt – it’s incredibly worrying. Tom knows the risks involved and he doesn’t care. He refuses to pull back.

“He truly believes he is larger than life. Part of his belief has to do with fact that he is one of the biggest action movie stars of all time. Part of it is his Napoleon complex and also the fact that he is pretty much a demigod in his religion. But he’s not 25 anymore – not even 35 or 45.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Tom about this story.

Tom was reportedly unhappy the safety wire was ‘clearly visible’ (Credit: YouTube)

Olympics stunt took ’18 months’ to prepare

The ceremony’s executive producer and creative director Ben Winston has revealed the stunt took over a year to pull off.

He told Vogue: “We’ve been planning this for a year and a half.

“We had this idea that it would be so beautiful if we could take the flag from the Paris stadium and make it travel all the way to Los Angeles and then go live and do something spectacular here.

“One of the things LA is best-known for is its beaches, so we thought, what if we could steal that flag, bring it to LA, and do a massive, amazing concept on the beach with all these amazing LA artists?”

Read more: Tom Cruise ‘kiss’ moment at Olympics sparks debate: ‘If the roles were reversed’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.