Tom Daley has emotionally announced his retirement following the Paris Olympics 2024.

The diver, 30, competed in his fifth Olympic Games this year where he claimed silver in the men’s synchro 10m platform diving final alongside his diving partner Noah Williams.

Tom became tearful as he spoke to BBC News about his decision.

Diver Tom has announced his retirement (Credit: BBC Sport)

Tom Daley announces retirement

Initially announcing the news to Vogue, Tom said: “It feels very, very surreal.

“I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics. There was a lot of pressure and expectation. I was eager for it to be done… but when I walked out, and saw my husband and kids and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this.

“I’m here, and no matter what happens in the competition itself, I’m going to be happy. It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive.”

Tom said it “feels like the right time” to “call it a day”.

Tom won silver at the Paris Olympics with his diving partner Noah Williams (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, speaking on BBC News on Monday, Tom became tearful as he struggled to speak about his decision.

He said: “It’s hard to talk about,” as he fought back tears.

The interviewer said: “You must be so proud of yourself,” to which Tom replied: “Yeah, I am. It’s really hard to talk about. But I have to hang it up at some time so yeah. I’m very proud.”

Now with the Olympics over, Tom said: “I want to be with my family. I’m really excited to spend time with them and feel a bit normal for a couple of days. It’s just very overwhelming.”

This is an emotional watch! Tom Daley spoke to the BBC moments after announcing he will retire from diving. #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/hZfHABBpN0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 12, 2024

Fans shared their support for Tom and praised his achievements. One person said: “Aw, just want to give him a hug!!!!”

Another wrote: “It’s dusty here today or it might be a high pollen count! Definitely something in my eye @TomDaley1994 you have every right to be proud so inspiring and an incredible career!”

Someone else added: “He’s given so much. End of an era, for him and few others we’ll miss.”

