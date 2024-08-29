Tommy Fury has been hit with another brutal blow after being trolled on social media for breaking his silence on his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

The boxer and Love Island series five contestant, 25, told his Instagram following how the past few weeks have been “heartbreaking” amid the “horrendous” allegations against him.

It comes as his ex-fiancé Molly-Mae, also 25 – who he met on the show in 2019 – was flooded with love and support after she made an Instagram comeback earlier this week.

Tommy and Molly split in August (Credit: Cover Images)

Tommy’s statement in full as he addresses allegations against him

A picture saw the boxer wearing a white top and shorts in the gym while doing up his laces. It was accompanied by a caption that read: “These last few weeks have been heartbreaking.

“The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this.”

He also added a white heart at the end of his words.

More than 200,000 people liked his post, and 5,385 left a message.

Molly-Mae’s upload, which was a picture of her looking down into a lake and a 13-word statement calling her followers the “best online friends”, has got significantly more reaction since it went live on Tuesday (August 27) – with 1.8 million likes and over 19,000 messages.

Thousands react to the Love Island star’s Instagram post

But if Tommy was hoping for tea and sympathy, then he better not check the comments section.

One person told the boxer: “Disappointed in you Tommy, I thought you realised what you had… no sympathy!”

Referencing him doing up his shoe, a second wrote: “The only knot he’s going to tie now.”

“‘Ere mate take a picture of me looking sad and tying my shoes,'” another mocked. “You’re better off without her mate. Said nobody ever,” another comments.

Another penned: “Would Molly really leave the love of her life, her family, her world if nothing was true?”

‘Awful comments’

However, others jumped to his defence, with one hailing the “ballsy move” of leaving his comments on.

Another added: “Why does everyone care? Just leave the lad alone.”

A second commented: “I feel heartbroken for you, keep positive, keep working hard, keep fighting, keep focusing on little Bambi. It’s hard. But keep your head up and stay strong. I stood by you the last few weeks.”

And a third criticised the hate by pleading for people to “calm down with the awful comments”.

A lads trip turned into a nightmare for the boxer

The sportsman was accused of cheating on Molly-Mae during a lads holiday in a nightclub in Ohrid, North Macedonia.

A Dutch jewellery assistant Milla Corfixen, 20, admitted to kissing him.

It was also rumoured he locked lips with a blonde-haired woman in the INclusive nightclub on a night out.

