Ulrika Jonsson has shared her heartache over the death of her “darling” dog.

The star shared the news on her Instagram account this weekend. Alongside pictures of Leo – as a puppy and as an older dog wearing a golden crown – the TV presenter shared details of her loss.

Ulrika Jonsson has shared her heartbreak over the death of her dog (Credit: YouTube)

Devastated Ulrika Jonsson shares death of her dog

Ulrika said: “My darling boy. I miss you so. I have so much to say to you but nothing I didn’t say when you were still here.”

She added: “You came into our lives like a feisty, bonkers, vocal little being who gave us no choice but to love and worship you with all our might. You were the original Mummy’s Boy. What you lacked in height, you made up for in opinion and quirkiness.”

She then shared details of his illness. “When you were diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia at only 3yrs old back in 2020, I thought it was game over because complete remission is rare. The prognosis was 1yr.

“But you chugged along with your mamma by your side for another 4yrs.”

‘I should have let you go sooner’

Sadly, Ulrika added: “And perhaps I should have let you go sooner but I was guided by you. The last year became increasingly difficult for you – your suffering changed you and your behaviour. I was not ready to make the decision for you but then I knew I never would be.”

Saying her final farewells, Ulrika added: “You’re at peace now and that brings me some comfort. Knowing you’re reunited with Nessie, Dexter and Fella does, too.

“But Hank and I miss you. Your harness hangs on the radiator; your bowl is still in the kitchen and I found Hank sleeping in your bed this morning.

“Till we meet again, my darling boy.”

She signed off: “Leo Smackerjacks Lover Man 3/5/17 – 12/7/24.”

Fans show support

Ulrika’s pet-loving followers were quick to offer their condolences.

One commented: “Sending love x if only they could be here forever.” A second added: “I’m so sad for you, I know how it is ,I just lost the love of my life, my boy, my constant. He was 14. I’m bereft, they are way better than people.”

A third commented: “So so sorry for your loss from one bulldog mama to another. Sending all the love.” “I feel your pain. He’s now running free over rainbow bridge with loved ones. Sending you love and strength,” said another.

