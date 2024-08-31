Former Union J star Jaymi Hensley has returned to Instagram with a heartbreaking tribute to his late fiancé Olly Marmon.

Olly, who was 33, died on August 11 after falling from a third-floor window at a hotel in Northampton. Jamie previously released a statement asking for privacy through his reps.

But now he’s posted a heartbreaking tribute to Olly, with famous friends rallying round to show their support.

Union J star Jaymi Hensley in tribute to late fiancé

Jaymi, who found fame on The X Factor, shared a picture of himself and Olly sitting together looking out to sea.

He captioned the picture: “I’d give anything to spend a lifetime in your sapphire eyes.” Jaymi accompanied the post with six broken heart emojis.

In what appears to be a second tribute to Olly, Jaymi has changed his name on his Instagram account. It now lists his name as Jaymi Hensley-Marmon.

The pair were due to get married in September.

Friends send their condolences

Famous faces were quick to share their support for Jaymi.

Katie Price said: “So sorry for your loss.”

Duncan James commented: “I am so so sorry babe. Gonna give you the biggest hug when I see you.”

Liberty X star Kevin Simm also added: “So sorry for your loss Jaymi.”

Fellow X Factor stars were also on hand to show their support.

Jake Quickenden said: “So sorry mate sending love and prayers your way.” Amelia Lily then added: “I’m so sorry Jaymi sending you the biggest hug.” Sam Bailey added: “Thinking of you darling.”

Jaymi’s statement

Earlier this month, Jaymi shared a statement commenting on Olly’s death.

It read: “Jaymi Hensley would like to thank all the love, messages and prayers sent to him over the loss of his beautiful fiancé Oliver Marmon. At this time the family would like the media to respect the privacy of Jaymi and Oliver’s family while they mourn the loss of Oliver.”

Shortly after Olly’s death Jaymi was taken in for questioning by Northamptonshire Police. They initially treated Olly’s death as potentially suspicious. However, Jaymi was later released without charge. It was then confirmed that Olly’s injuries and death were the result of his fall from height – ruling out foul play.

