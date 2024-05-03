Vanessa Feltz ‘nervous’ as she undergoes ‘horrible medical procedure’: ‘It’s going to hurt’

This Morning presenter Vanessa Feltz has told her Instagram fans that she is “nervous” about undergoing a “horrible” medical procedure.

Vanessa, 62, was recently added to the line-up of presenters of radio station LBC. But ahead of her first broadcast, she’s shared details of an imminent operation.

Sharing a video on Instagram earlier today (Friday May 3), Vanessa admitted she was feeling “miserable” about the op – and reckons it “will hurt”.

Vanessa Feltz has addressed undergoing an op (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa Feltz latest news

She told her followers: “You know I’m always as jolly as anything, in real life as well as on Instagram. Always jolly and always upbeat and all of that, because otherwise what else is the point? Always put your best foot forward.”

However, it seems that wasn’t completely the case for Vanessa this morning.

I’m going on my own to have some horrible type of medical procedure.

She continued: “But there’s no point doing this if I’m not honest. It’s pouring with rain and I’m going on my own to have some horrible type of medical procedure.”

While Vanessa didn’t specify why she was having an op, she continued: “I won’t bother you with the deets. But I reckon it’s going to hurt.

“I reckon it’s going to be horrible and I feel just like everybody else: nervous, miserable and apprehensive.”

She hinted: “I’m walking in a jolly, perky way towards it but I know I’m going to be kind of staggering home like, ‘Agh!’. You know, it’s not nice, so I just want to say not every day is jolly and lovely.

“And if anybody else is feeling nervous before a medical procedure, then I really know how you feel.”

‘Not every day is jolly and lovely’ (Credit: Instagram)

And amid thoughts and well wishes sent in Vanessa’s direction in the comments section of her post, she also shared a snap of herself in a medical gown in an Instagram Story.

Best wishes to Vanessa.

