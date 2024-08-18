Vernon Kay once revealed wife Tess Daly is not too impressed over what he gets up to when he relaxes – admitting it’s a debate in their relationship.

The pair, who are one of the UK’s much-loved showbiz couples, first met on the set of T4 and got hitched in 2003. They also share two daughters, 19-year-old Phoebe and Amber, 14.

However, in a past interview, Vernon – who is hosting the Team GB Homecoming today (August 18) – revealed Tess’ plea to him, over how he spends his Sunday relaxing.

Tess and Vernon have been married since 2003 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay on home life with Tess Daly

Speaking in 2022, Vernon was quizzed on how he spends his Sundays, at home with his family.

For breakfast, he likes “lots of bacon” – but not for wife Tess who will “always have a veggie sausage, which she likes”.

As for family activities, Vernon and Tess check in on their cattle on the farm they have next to their home. Afterwards, a pub lunch with friends is usually on the cards.

Tess isn’t a fan of how Vernon chooses to relax (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tess Daly issues plea to Vernon

However, as for how Vernon relaxes, it appears Tess has an issue.

Tess is like: ‘Please just turn it off for 10 minutes.’

He explained to The Guardian: “When the NFL season starts, I’m a big fantasy football player, so I’m glued to Sky or my iPad.

“It’s been the foundation of many a debate. Tess is like: ‘Please just turn it off for 10 minutes,’ – but anything can happen in 10 minutes.”

Vernon on secret to successful marriage

In 2022, Vernon opened up about his life with Tess. And he revealed that there’s a very simple reason that they have managed to remain happily together for such a long period of time: communication.

“There’s no secret. No kind of golden highway. The key is – and I know this sounds really lame – keep talking,” he told The Mirror. “

Vernon added: “Communication is the key to everything.”

The star, who has presented This Morning, also went on to joke that Tess is the one who wears the trousers in the relationship. He said: “Tess is the boss. I say jokingly. We all know our role in the family. It just works perfectly.”

Watch Vernon on Team GB’s Homecoming by The National Lottery on Sunday (August 18) on BBC One at 8:30pm.

