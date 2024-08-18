Vernon Kay shares reason he fell in love with wife Tess Daly ‘instantly’

Vernon Kay previously shared the sweet reason he “instantly” fell in love with wife Tess Daly.

TV favourite Vernon – who is hosting the Team GB Homecoming today (August 18) – first met Strictly host Tess back in the 2000s on the set of T4. The pair tied the knot in 2003 and now share two daughters, 19-year-old Phoebe and Amber, 14.

And it seems it was love at first sight for Vernon.

The pair have been together for decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay on meeting Tess Daly for the first time

Speaking to The Guardian in 2023, Vernon recounted the early days of his romance with Tess – who at the time was a model.

It was that simple. Just boom, wow!

Keen to break into the TV world, Tess ended up bagging a role on T4 – and then met presenter Vernon at a Christmas party in 2001.

“I fell in love with Tess instantly,” he gushed, before adding: “It was that simple. Just boom, wow! She’s a woman, an independent woman.”

Vernon continued: “That’s what was so attractive and even to this day what I find extremely attractive is that she is focused and driven. Which is fab, but then when you watch her with the kids… she’s unbelievable.”

Vernon recounted first meeting Tess (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay on secret to successful marriage

In 2022, Vernon opened up about his life with Tess. And he revealed that there’s a very simple reason that they have managed to remain happily together for such a long period of time: communication.

“There’s no secret. No kind of golden highway. The key is – and I know this sounds really lame – keep talking,” he told The Mirror.

Vernon added: “Communication is the key to everything.”

The star, who has presented This Morning, also went on to joke that Tess is the one who wears the trousers in the relationship. He said: “Tess is the boss. I say jokingly. We all know our role in the family. It just works perfectly.”

Watch Vernon on Team GB’s Homecoming by The National Lottery on Sunday (August 18) on BBC One at 8:30pm.

