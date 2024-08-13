As she gears up to finally head down the aisle, Vicky Pattison should be the happiest girl in the world.

But the former I’m A Celebrity winner has opened up on the secret heartbreak she has been feeling as plans get underway.

Vicky, 36, will tie the knot with fiancé Ercan Ramadan later this year and has opened up on feeling “drained” ahead of the big day.

She is also having to juggle work with planning the wedding, with her new E4 show Second-Hand Showdown airing soon. Discussing how she is managing to balance the two, Vicky has opened up on the costs she is facing.

Vicky and Ercan Ramadan will tie the knot later this year (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Vicky Pattison wedding update

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “Weddings are big business. They’re so expensive. And I think, like, in particular people since Covid, you know, like, I think we feel robbed of a couple of years of life, and I quite rightly so, you know, like we did have to stop with the big events and the spending time with your friends and family, and that’s left a lasting mark.

“So I think as a nation, probably even on an international scale, people have this desire to make up the lost time, to spend time with friends and family, to do it big.

“I think the wedding business has absolutely capitalized on that. No doubt about it. So they’re [bleep] expensive. There’s no other word for it. So, yeah, I’ve had to work. Everybody has to work. I’m extremely lucky. I like my job. I’m hardly down the mines, am I?”

Opening up more on the upset the amount she has spent has caused, she said she has “worked hard, but it’s for the wedding of my dreams, you know?”.

Although Vicky said she feels “excited,” she does feel “somewhat heartbroken every time I see big chunks of money going”.

Vicky’s wedding will be shown in a two-part documentary (Credit: Cover Images)

Vicky Pattison wedding special

She went on to tease how viewers will get an insight in how she feels on her two-part special, Destination Wedding.

Vicky said there’s moments where she’s “really excited” and then there’s times where she’s “quite stressed out trying to balance it all”.

