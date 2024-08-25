Vicky Pattison tied the knot yesterday at a gorgeous wedding at London’s Marylebone Town Hall.

The former Geordie Shore star and husband Ercan Ramadan looked the picture of happiness as they were showered in confetti as they posed for pictures for the first time as husband and wife.

Vicky looked stunning in a short, off-the-shoulder white dress and veil, with Ercan looking very dapper in a sharp tuxedo. Vicky also carried a bouquet in one of her hands, with the flowers matching the one chosen for Ercan’s button hole.

Pictures from the day were shared on social media by some of the wedding’s attendees. Love Island star Faye Winter was at the wedding, as was Vicky’s pal Pete Wicks – soon to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

And, although the ceremony was low-key ahead of a week-long extravaganza in Italy, they still partied the night away. And we’ve got all the pics to prove it…

Vicky’s dress was gorgeous (Credit: Instagram)

The wedding of Vicky Pattison

The bride looked gorgeous in a 1960s-inspired minidress and platform heels. Her hair was coiffed into gorgeous loose waves, with a short veil completing her look.

After the ceremony, Vicky and Ercan emerged from Marylebone Town Hall and were quickly covered in confetti by their guests.

A double decker bus was on hand to transport guests (Credit: Instagram)

Transport to the reception venue was by old-fashioned red double decker bus. It was emblazoned with the words: “Just married! Vicky & Ercan. Congratulations!”

The couple were seen in one picture beaming as they posed at the back of the bus, again covered in confetti.

The couple were showered in confetti (Credit: Instagram)

The reception

Faye Winter shared pictures from the reception, which looked like a pretty fancy affair.

She shared a picture of her table setting, complete with sleek white flowers, clear glass tablewear as well as a napkin featuring the words “The PattiRams. 24.08.24.”

The table settings looked sleek and classy (Credit: Instagram)

Faye also shared a picture of the cake table. It too had a sleek black and white theme and featured a number of small cakes as well as cupcakes, cakepops and cookies for guests to sample.

The dessert table looked divine (Credit: Instagram)

The wedding of Vicky Pattison: The party

Now it wouldn’t be the wedding of Vicky Pattison without some serious partying, and it doesn’t look as if the night disappointed.

Cocktails got the party started, with the Angel of the North drink named in honour of the bride.

Vicky showed off her gorgeous minidress in one of the photobooth photos (Credit: Instagram)

There was also a nod to the couple’s two dogs – Max and Milo – with the Maxilo Mojito. Turkish Delight then gave a nod to Ercan’s heritage. There was also the Italian Job cocktail – where the couple will fly to celebrate with a week-long wedding – and the Patti-Ram Passion, a sweet nod to their romance.

Guests enjoyed personalised cocktails (Credit: Instagram)

There was also a photobooth for guests to enjoy and snap memories of the big day – and boy did it look like they had fun!

Strictly star Pete Wicks was seen getting down on one knee to Faye Winter. He also cuddled up with Faye in a sweet smouldering shot. Vicky was also seen in the booth with Faye – posing and pouting as well as showing off her legs in her minidress.

Faye Winter and Pete Wicks hit the photobooth (Credit: Instagram)

So what’s next?

Next up, the happy couple are off to Italy for a week-long celebration.

And, if this is what the low-key day looked like, then we can’t wait to see the pictures from their destination wedding!

