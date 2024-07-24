Victoria Beckham and David Beckham live in the lap of luxury, that’s no debate. The couple often showcase their lavish holidays, sparkling homes and chic outfits on social media.

Their online presences appear to be carefully curated and undoubtedly aesthetically pleasing. Although, it also seems that even the highest on the A-list struggle when it comes to editing their snaps – with even the most stylish making obvious Photoshop blunders.

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham

This week David took to social media to share a selfie with his beloved wife Victoria, where the pair could be seen looking relaxed as they enjoyed a romantic dinner in a vineyard.

Victoria looked stunning whilst sporting a little black dress and elegant silvery jewellery. However, it seems that David decided to tweak how his wife looks ever so slightly…

Victoria and David Beckham often share glimpses into their luxurious lives on social media (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Eagle-eyed fashion mogul Victoria was quick to react in the comments. She penned: “What? Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?” Victoria also added several unimpressed emojis.

David looked to have applied a filter to the photo, making Victoria’s typical brunette locks tinged with a red tone.

Of course, other social media users also shared their thoughts, with some praising VB’s new style. One said: “I was just thinking that.”

Another joked: “‘Not happy David!'”

Victoria wasn’t too happy with David’s editing! (Credit: Cover Images)

Instagram followers react

A fourth quipped “Ginger Spice,” which is Victoria’s band mate Geri Horner’s nickname.

Another praised: “I think it’s really nice,” and a sixth agreed “I think it’s really nice.”

An oblivious David wrote in the caption: “We have eaten in many beautiful places but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca.”

The couple definitely made an impression as the stunning location’s official Instagram page wrote: “Thank for your coming, it was a pleasure. See you soon.”

Domaine de Peretti della Rocca is described as a charming estate in Figari in South Corsica, France. Their website describes the idyllic setting, stating: “In South Corsica, near Figari, our wine estate is above all a family story. Like our vintages, our 4 rooms and our sheepfolds have been named in honour of family members.

“Transmitting, sharing: values ​​that are dear to us. It is in this desire for conviviality and exchange that we created our accommodation and our table A Spartera, in the heart of the vineyard, to welcome you all year round.

“Come visit us in Figari, in a setting of nature and old stones; and share this art of living during a stay in South Corsica. Opt for a sheepfold or a comfortable room in our main house, ‘A Casa Maestra’, between discreet luxury and tradition.”

