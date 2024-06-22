Wife of Michael Mosley, Dr Clare Bailey, issues new statement following his death: ‘I’m going to be quiet for a while’

The wife of Michael Mosley, Dr Clare Bailey has returned to Instagram to issue a new statement to followers following her husband’s tragic death. She thanked fans and said “we miss him so much”.

Michael, who had appearances on This Morning, went missing on the Greek island of Symi on Wednesday June 6. His wife, Clare Bailey, raised an alarm that evening after he failed to come home six hours after a hike.

However, on the Sunday (June 9), it was confirmed by Symi mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas and police that Michael’s body had been found.

Michael and Clare were incredibly close

Wife of Michael Mosley issues statement

Taking to her Instagram page for the first time since Michael’s death, Clare shared a headshot of her husband. She wrote a message to fans.

“Thank you all for your wonderfully supportive messages,” she began. “The outpouring of love from so many people has meant a huge amount to me and my family.

“I’m going to be quiet for a while. I’m sure you will understand. But I will be back here soon. I very much want to continue with the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy and such a sense of purpose.

“Once more thank you so much for respecting my family’s privacy so kindly.

“Michael was an amazing man. Thank you for seeing that too. We miss him so much.”

Her followers were quick to comment, assuring her they totally understood.

“We are all here with you and for you and your family. He has changed our lives and will continue to do so. Thank you for sharing him with us for so long. Take all the time you need but please come back. We all need you too,” said one.

Someone else added: “Have been thinking of you and your family so much Clare. Sending warmest wishes and all strength to you. Michael was indeed a remarkable man.”

Another simply said: “Thinking of you all so much at this incredible sad time.”

Clare made a statement after his body was found

Clare’s first statement

The message marks the first time Clare has spoken out since her husband’s body was found. At the time she said: “I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.

“I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.”

She continued: “We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.

“We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.

“Thank you all.”

