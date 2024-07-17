Zara McDermott’s gushing words about ‘inseparable’ bond with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly months before allegations emerged

Zara McDermott once gushed over her “inseparable” bond with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly months before the recent allegations emerged.

Last weekend, the BBC announced that Graziano won’t be returning to Strictly following allegations of gross misconduct. He’s been accused of hitting, kicking and spitting at Zara. In a statement shortly after, Graziano said he “deeply regrets the events that led to my departure from Strictly”. He vowed to “share my story” when the “time is right”.

Zara, meanwhile, issued a statement on Tuesday and said she has “wrestled with the fear of opening up” as she was “scared about public backlash, about my future” and “victim shaming”.

But, during their partnership on Strictly in late 2023, the pair appeared to share a close friendship.

Zara and Graziano appeared to share a close bond on Strictly before allegations emerged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara McDermott on Graziano Di Prima bond

During an October 2023 interview, Zara said Strictly pairings become “inseparable” and said the “the bond and the relationship we’ve built” was “crazy”.

Zara said on boyfriend Sam Thompson’s Hits UK show: “It’s really crazy like the bond and the relationship we’ve built, because you have to bypass all the awkward stage where you kind of like don’t know each other very well.

“You have to dive straight in and take the time to get to know each other, learn about each other, learn about what works, how to explain yourself and express yourself to the other person.

Zara previously said the “the bond and the relationship we’ve built” was “crazy” (Credit: BBC)

Graziano and Zara on Strictly

“It’s a really crazy relationship and bond that you build, that you literally become inseparable. And it’s the same for every other couples in the competition, everyone is with their partner, all the time.

“Because it’s like a safety blanket, they’re your teammate, they’re almost your comfort in this really overwhelming space.”

It’s a really crazy relationship and bond that you build, that you literally become inseparable.

At the time, Graziano said of his and Zara’s partnership: “The thing for me, every season I try to make a friend, because this person needs to feel comfortable in the room with me, because they’ve never danced before for example, and we don’t know each other.

“We are forced to spend all day together. You need to understand that I’m just teaching you. Everything I’m saying is not personal, it’s about how you move. I’m not telling you that you’re rubbish in life!”

Zara recently spoke out following allegations over Graziano’s misconduct (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This week, former Love Island star Zara spoke out in a statement following the allegations.

She said: “Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

Zara McDermott’s Instagram statement (Credit: Instagram)

Graziano Di Prima statement

Meanwhile, Graziano said in a statement: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.”

He added: “When the time is right I will share my story.”

On Tuesday, the BBC announced “additional steps” to “strengthen welfare and support” on Strictly.

The corporation shared that the show will have two new dedicated welfare producers and will put a member of the Strictly production staff in all future rehearsals.

Meanwhile, it will also deliver “further training for the production team and crew”.

