Zara McDermott spoke out for the first time this week following the reported sacking of Graziano di Prima from Strictly amid ‘abuse’ allegations.

It was reported at the weekend that Graziano had been sacked from the BBC series amid claims of gross misconduct. It was then alleged that he had kicked, spat at and hit 2023 partner Zara during training.

On Tuesday (July 16), Zara broke her silence on the reports – admitting she “wrestled with fear” of speaking out.

And, according to reports, Graziano’s wife Giada Lini has taken a stance on the situation.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly

The Daily Mail reports that Giada has unfollowed Zara on Instagram. At the time of writing, Zara still follows Giada.

Dancer Graziano and reality star Zara were coupled up on the 2023 series of the show, exiting in week six.

Graziano joined Strictly in 2018 and, as well as taking part in the main show, also appeared in the 2023 Christmas special.

But at the weekend, it was confirmed that Graziano is no longer part of the Strictly family. It was then claimed that there is video footage of his alleged behaviour towards 2023 partner Zara. And, it’s claimed, the footage has reduced those who’ve seen it “to tears”.

Graziano has since issued a statement, saying he “deeply regrets the events that led to my departure from Strictly” and vowed to “share my story” when “the time is right”.

And on Tuesday Zara has issued a lengthy statement to Instagram – following the reports regarding her experience on the BBC show last year.

Zara McDermott breaks silence on Graziano

Taking to Instagram, Zara wrote: “I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports. Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.

“When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true. I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it.”

She added: “I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took. And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of.”

Zara ‘wrestled with fear of opening up’

Zara continued: “The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with. However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

“Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

Zara McDermott on Instagram

She went on: “The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up. Especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud.

“This is something I’ve seen through working with countless women on my documentaries.”

Zara continued: “I would like to thank the BBC and BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support. As well as everyone who has reached out to me. It really truly means a lot. Love, always. Zara.”

Graziano Di Prima statement

At the weekend, Graziano issued a statement over the reports of his sacking and alleged behaviour.

It read: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right I will share my story.”

